The NFL won't be the same without Steve Smith Sr., the outspoken wide receiver who backs up his outstanding trash talk with an even better set of on-field skills.

Though it has been known for a while that 2016 would be Smith's last season in the league, he made it official on Friday morning by sending his retirement letter to commissioner Roger Goodell.

Of course, the story doesn't end there. Naturally, Smith couldn't resist getting some final trash talk in.

In the below letter, Smith jokes that defensive backs will have it better now that he's officially hanging up his cleats:

"This is to notify you that as of today I, Steve Smith Sr., will no longer be antagonizing defensive backs," the letter reads. "I am retiring from the National Football League."

Smith certainly did antagonize defensive backs over his 16-year career, recording 1,031 catches for 14,731 yards and 81 touchdowns for the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens.

Smith, a five-time Pro Bowler, led the league in receiving yards and touchdowns in 2005, earning Comeback Player of the Year honors in the process after playing in only one game in 2004.

From 2001 to 2003, Smith also served as a kickoff and punt return man for the Panthers, scoring an impressive six return touchdowns in that span.

Smith played in one Super Bowl in his career - a 32-29 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII with the Panthers.

The 2016 Ravens finished the season with a record of 8-8, good for second place in the AFC North.

