Usman Khawaja dabs after hitting half-century for Australia

Published

The 'dab' might just be taking over the world.

The dance, originally invented in a music video for an American hip-hop artist, has since been adopted by various sports stars as a celebration.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba is arguably the biggest name to dab on a regular basis but in truth, it isn't just football where the dance is 'popping' up.

Until now, there was one sport that most would never expect to see the sensation - cricket.

For such a regal sport with such largely upper-class origins, it was going to take a brave man to be the first dabber.

Enter Usman Khawaja, who did exactly that after reaching his half-century in Australia's test match against Pakistan on Friday.

With the Aussies already in a commanding position in the 3rd Test, Khawaja and David Warner opened the second innings with the intention of blasting the tourists out of the match.

CRICKET-AUS-PAK

Warner scored 55 from just 27 balls before being bowled by Wahab Riaz but his fellow opener picked up where he left off.

Batting at a slightly slower tempo, Khawaja reached his eighth Test 50 from 74 balls with a sweep off Yasir Shah to the leg-side.

The most common celebration for such an achievement is to point your bat towards the pavilion, however, Khawaja opted to whack out the dab first - see the video below.

The 30-year-old initially came in for criticism after some feared the dance was disrespectful towards Pakistan.

After the day's play, Khawaja revealed the dab had been heavily discussed in the Aussie dressing room prior to his half-century.

"We've been joking about it (the dab) all week," Khawaja said, as per The Telegraph.

Australia v Pakistan - 3rd Test: Day 4

"Renners [Matt Renshaw] and a few of the other lads have been talking about it so when I got to fifty I thought 'just dab'.

"If I get a hundred then it'll be a super dab but I guess we'll have to wait for that."

Not everyone saw the funny side of it, though. Ex-Australian batsman Ian Chappell didn't even understand what a dab was.

But a quick scroll through Twitter revealed that most fans actually enjoyed Khawaja's celebration.

