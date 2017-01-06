The New York Giants have experienced a defensive renaissance in 2016, thanks in large part to Landon Collins and an improved secondary.

Though the Giants are only 23rd out of 32 NFL teams in terms of pass yards allowed, they only allow 17.8 points per game - the second-best mark in the league.

Because of that improvement, the team finds itself with an 11-5 record and the NFC's top wildcard playoff spot.

The secondary has also earned a cool new nickname - the NYPD. Though the original acronym stands for "New York Police Department," the Giants' moniker stands for "New York Pass Defense."

However, not everyone is impressed with New York's new nickname.

According to ESPN.com, the Green Bay Packers, who will host the Giants at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon for a wildcard playoff game, are looking forward to the challenge of facing their longtime playoff nemesis:

"We're going to be prepared for them," wide receiver Geronimo Allison said. "Whatever they throw at us, we'll be prepared for it. We're going to attack them at their weak points and we're going to execute our game plan. We're really not concerned about what they're going to do to stop us. We're going to execute our job and do it to the best of our ability."

And, when asked if Allison was concerned about being detained by New York's finest, he gave a great witty reply:

"If that's what they call themselves, that's what they call themselves," Allison said. "There probably won't be too many handcuffs being passed out this Sunday." "Well we're in Wisconsin, so we don't have to worry about [the NYPD]," receiver Davante Adams added.

The Packers beat the Giants 23-16 in Week 5, but the Giants' secondary definitely caused problems for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense, snagging two interceptions and allowing Rodgers to complete only 51.1 percent of his passes.

