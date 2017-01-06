It is over two decades and several false reports about his death since Diego Maradona last played a competitive game of footballer.

The 56-year-old Argentinian occasionally shows off his skills in charity matches these days but it is a long time since he was dominating on the global stages with the likes of Barcelona, Napoli and Argentina.

But when you're one of the greatest ever to play the game, you don't lose your touch. And Maradona proved as much as he gave a free-kick tutorial in his native Argentina recently.

Giving a masterclass to the players of Argentina Primera B Metropolitan team Deportivo Riestra, the iconic star went about curling in two perfectly placed free-kicks past a six-man wall.

Granted the goalkeeper doesn't quite look to be the next David De Gea. Still, the whip Maradona can still get on the ball is impressive.

Then again, when you were scoring the types of free-kicks seen below during your playing days, we'd expect nothing less from the great man...

There must be something about slightly overweight former Argentina internationals being able to ping free-kicks at any age.

Only recently, we saw Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino slot home a few efforts of his own with the F2 Freestyle Football guys.

Maradona may be busy teaching the next generation of Argentinan footballers how to find the back of the net from range, however, his actual managerial career wasn't quite so successful.

The man with 312 goals in 588 career games - and several wonder goals in there too - was in charge of the national team for two years between 2008-2010 but his contract was renewed after failing to progress past the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup.

Nevertheless, his agent has recently been talking up a role as Napoli's manager at some point down the line.

"Maradona returning to Napoli? Talks have been opened, but he needs the pitch, to feel the dressing room and be close to the players,” his agent told Football Italia.

“He’d be perfect for the role of team manager. Maradona loves Napoli unconditionally and especially the fans."

If that ever did happen, Napoli might not win many Scudetto's but they would have a good chance of topping the standings in free-kicks scored.

