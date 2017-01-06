The Boston Celtics are 21-14 and in third place in the Eastern Conference. However, while it may not seem like it, the organization needs to make a couple of moves if they expect to align themselves with the NBA's top squads.

The need to improve becomes even more obvious now that the first place Cleveland Cavaliers (26-8) traded for sharpshooter Kyle Korver, which will help quell the effects of losing JR Smith for a few more months as he recovers from thumb surgery.

Most notably, Boston's defense and rebounding numbers are concerning.

After an impressive defensive campaign last season, the Celtics rank in the bottom half of the NBA in points allowed per game (104.3) and rank 28th in the league in rebounding, with just 41.0 per game.

Recently, the rebounding numbers have gotten even worse. Over the last 10 games, they've averaged just 38.4.

That suggests that there may be a personnel issue present.

Yesterday, Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report broke a story that the Chicago Bulls are shopping Jimmy Butler.

"The team made it known weeks ago through back channels that shooting guard Jimmy Butler is available for the right price," Bucher said in his report.

This has been the best season of Butler's six-year career. The two-time All-Star is putting up 25.2 points (up from his career-high of 20.9 last season) along with 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest as he is the face of the Bulls franchise.

On January 2, Butler had one of the best games of the entire NBA season when he put up 52 points, 12 rebounds and six assists against the Charlotte Hornets.





While the report by Bucher has not been confirmed by any official source publicly, the Celtics should absolutely make their best effort to land the two-way star.

One possibility is offering power forward Amir Johnson, guard Marcus Smart, Brooklyn's 2017 first-round draft pick and a future first-rounder. Not only does that work via ESPN's Trade Machine, but it makes a ton of sense on both ends.

In an effort to rebuild, the Bulls would receive what will likely be a high first-round pick in a stacked 2017 draft class, an expiring contract (Johnson), a gritty guard who hasn't seen starter's minutes in Boston (Smart) and a future first-round pick to continue the rebuild. The Celtics could even throw in a few more picks if they needed to.

While the Celtics would give up some assets, they would add Butler to what would be a much-improved starting five of Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley, Butler, Jae Crowder and Al Horford.

That would at least narrow the gap slightly between them and the Cavaliers, who have caused matchup nightmares for Boston in recent years.

It would also probably improve their defensive numbers, as Butler is one of the best two-way players in the league and can match up against other elite small forwards in the conference like LeBron and Carmelo Anthony as two examples.

The best-case scenario for the Celtics would be landing Butler and then immediately flipping someone like Crowder, rookie Jaylen Brown and/or a couple more draft picks for a proven big man who can rebound at a high rate.

Nerlens Noel or Kenneth Faried would make a great fit and both have been rumored to be available in recent weeks.

If Bucher's report is indeed true, the Bulls will want a king's ransom for one of the NBA's top players. The Celtics have the assets to offer, especially for a team desiring to rebuild.

Now we all have to wait and see what ends up happening.

This NBA season might get a whole lot more entertaining very soon if Butler is shipped off.