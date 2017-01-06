New York’s basketball club is in the midst of a six-game skid and frustration is beginning to mount for the players. Nobody is feeling the pressure quite like the $124 million and face of the franchise, Carmelo Anthony.

When he decided to pursue a trade here in 201, the dynamite scorer thought he would be a major part of Knicks resurgence that would have The Big Apple back in championship contention. His club has had decent success and even some real struggles during his tenure.

Anthony has seen seasons take a dive before in past years and knows that the media and fans will jump on him and his teammates if they fail to make the playoffs after the big summer of free agency signings they had this season.

He told NorthJersey.com: “We know how to react to situations like this. So it’s just a matter of sometimes when things are not going your way they’re not going your way. We’ve got to figure out a way to get out of that. It is what it is.”

Melo would later add that the blame for losses usually falls on himself as a leader. That plays in stark contrast to the perception of wins as total team efforts, but as a leader, he has to expect that burden as it comes.

Coach Jeff Hornacek has been vocal about his star’s decision making and it has been a difficult year for Anthony even as he enjoys numbers in line with his career averages. The only way to make it all disappear will be to make the playoffs and shine bright on a big stage.