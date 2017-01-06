A former WWE superstar has returned to the company's NXT division to confront the NXT champion, Shinsuke Nakamura.

During this week's recordings for NXT, that will be released before the upcoming NXT TakeOver: San Antonio pay-per-view, the last match of the recordings on January 25 consisted of Nakamura and Tajiri going up against Bobby Roode and Samoa Joe, according to Wrestling Inc.

Nakamura and Tajiri defeated Roode and Joe according to their report, with the champion hitting the Kinshasa on Joe for the win. After the match, Nakamura celebrated the win when a certain superstar's music hit.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

It was Kassius Ohno, a.k.a Chris Hero.

Wrestling Inc's report says: "Ohno makes his return and comes out in a suit. He starts to take his jacket off, but instead makes an elbow and elbows the NXT Title on Nakamura's shoulder, then leaves."

Article continues below

Whether or not this confrontation will be shown on January 25's episode later this month remains to be seen, but it's definitely an indication that Ohno has returned to NXT and wants to have an NXT title match, whether that be against Nakamura or not. You watch his return in the video below.

As for Nakamura, there are rumors he could be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble later this month, but whether or not this is his call-up to the main roster remains unclear. More clarification on a possible move to Raw of SmackDown Live will be given after he has his match against Roode at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio.

If he loses the title, Ohno's actions could be an indication that he will be Roode's first challenger for the championship.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms