Roger Federer returned to competitive tennis for the first time in over six months this week as he took part in the Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia.

Returning from injury, the 17-time Grand Slam winner has undoubtedly been the star of the show, and he has looked good in helping Team Switzerland to the mixed-team competition's final.

His star status has been obvious all week as fans have flocked to his practice sessions and gave him a standing ovation before he'd even hit a ball in his first match. However, it was the reaction of one star-struck young fan that captures just how much Federer still means to the game.

Given the chance to conduct the coin toss ahead of the mixed doubles game between Federer and countrywoman Belinda Bencic and the German pair Alexander Zverev and Andrea Petkovic, it was probably a moment the young girl had been looking forward to for weeks.

And, decked out in full Switzerland gear, it was pretty clear just who she was rooting for.

Unfortunately, when it came to it, the emotion of the occasion all got a little too much for her as she was face-to-face with her hero...

Thankfully, Federer is a classy guy and knew how to calm her down by offering a high five and a few kind words. It was Zverev who summed it up best, though, as he arrived on the scene.

"He's a very nice guy," the German explained. "So don't be shy. Don't cry."

It was all smiles for the young fan at the end of the game, too, after Federer and Bencic secured a 4-1 4-2 win over their opponents to progress to the final against France.

