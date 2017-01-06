The world of Formula One has witnessed a domination of Mercedes for the last three seasons, with the team claiming all constructors’ championships, as well as the driver's championships being shared among their two drivers.

None of their rivals have come close to challenging them for both titles, but major changes in rules for the upcoming campaign has given a sense of optimism among the likes of Ferrari and Red Bull for 2017.

However, the chief executive officer of F1 Bernie Ecclestone thinks otherwise.

Article continues below

He is of the opinion that a shake-up in regulations for the coming season will not be enough to put an end to their supremacy.

Meanwhile, he has called for hybrid engines to be discarded from the sport and that it is the only way the UK-based outfit’s dominance could come to a halt.

Article continues below

Major overhaul in terms of aerodynamics with wider and faster cars for the next term will not provide more competitiveness, rather it would mix up the order with Mercedes galloping ahead of their peers, according to him.

The F1 supremo has always been a critic of hybrid engines since its inception in 2014 – a period that saw the superiority of Mercedes till date.

Lewis Hamilton and former teammate Nico Rosberg managed to win 51 out of 59 races in the hybrid era, and team boss Toto Wolff expects to continue the momentum in 2017 as well.

Speaking on the issue, the 86-year-old told Bild, as reported by ESPN: “Red Bull believe they can beat Mercedes with better aerodynamics. However, I'm not so sure about that.

"Mercedes' advantage on the engine side still is large. Because of this we have to introduce new engine rules as soon as possible.

“It doesn't matter [what kind of engine rules]. The important thing is to rule out the hybrid engines. [FIA president] Jean Todt thinks they are the spirit of our times, and this may be true for normal road cars. But in F1, people want to see something special.

“They want to have noisy, powerful engines that can be managed only by the best drivers in the world. You don't put orthopedic shoes onto your pro football players, do you, just because these kinds of shoes are popular in everyday life?”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms