Jaap Stam will return to Old Trafford on Saturday more than 15 years after he left in unceremonious circumstances.

The Dutchman is now manager of Championship side Reading and will square up with Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United in the FA Cup third round.

At the peak of his career, Stam was considered as one best defenders in European football and it was incredible surprising when Sir Alex Ferguson allowed him to leave.

In fact, some United fans are still baffled by the decision and believe that it was the biggest mistake the legendary Scottish manager made at the club.

So what really happened between Stam and Ferguson?

Well, ahead of his return to the Theatre of Dreams, Stam has revealed all in an interview with the Telegraph.

Many people believe that a book titled ‘Head to Head’ - an account of Stam’s career at United - was the reason for his departure. But, in fact, it was because the club needed to sell a player to balance the books.

Stam's meeting with United

“Every club has like three or four players who are, how you call it? Like the spokesmen, the committee, and I was in there as well and occasionally you speak with a couple of people from the board and about the situation of the club,” Stam explained.

“That’s when they told us that budget-wise they needed to do something. They didn’t mention names but… It wasn’t about the book. We spoke about it with the board as well about having a problem with the budget at the time.

“They needed to sell somebody eventually and, of course, if there had been an offer placed for a player. I had been there three seasons, a bit more, and won everything with the club. They paid, what was it, £10-11million for me? And they could sell me three years later for £15-16million.”

Stam’s book described life at United and claimed that Ferguson tapped him up whilst he was at PSV. In his own autobiography, Ferguson insisted that the book played no part in his decision to sell the player, although he was far from happy with it with Stam admitting he received the infamous hairdryer treatment from his manager.

And Stam told the story of how he went to speak to Fergie about the book release and was told his United career was over in a petrol station less than two hours later.

Stam's meeting with Ferguson

“I said to my wife (Ellis) the next day – a Wednesday or Thursday – ‘I’m going to go to United early because I want to speak to the manager’", he said.

"I went over there. I spoke to the manager at the time. It wasn’t a pleasant conversation. I said ‘ok, I’m going to go back home.’ I went back home. On the way back home my agent phoned me and said they’d had talks at Monaco. They had agreed an offer from a club already.

"We didn’t know what club (Lazio). We hung up the phone. Ferguson phoned straight away after that and asked ‘Where are you?’ I said: ‘I’m going back home, as you know.’ He said: ‘Stop at the petrol station.’ He came over. I waited there; he got into my car. He spoke about the other club, what he wanted to do and then he left and I left.

"We separated and went our ways and I was sold after that. So we met up on the parking lot, yeah, within an hour, an hour and a half.”

And that was that.

Stam, who had won the Premier League in each of his three seasons at the club, as well as the Champions League in 1999 was gone. But he will no doubt get a heroes welcome when he walks out of the tunnel at Old Trafford during the early kick-off on Saturday.

It will certainly be interesting if he crosses paths with Ferguson either before or after the cup tie.

