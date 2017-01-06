Silverstone have cast doubt on the future of the British Grand Prix by announcing that they are considering terminating their contract to host the race.

Although the race has been staged at three circuits since it began, with Aintree and Brands Hatch both pervious hosts, Silverstone is currently the only circuit in the UK which meets the requirements for hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

They have also confirmed that, whatever they decide, the race is safe with them until after 2019.

So, with time to get up to scratch, which British tracks could possibly host the 2020 British GP if Silverstone do decide against renewing their contract.

Here are the four likely destinations for the British Grand Prix.

Donington Park

Although Donington had a 17-year contract to host the British GP from 2010, financial problems left them unable to fulfil this and the track fell into disrepair.

After the lease of the track ended and ownership reverted to the Wheatcroft family, they have rebuilt and modernised the circuit.

However, a spokesperson for Donnington has ruled the venue out of contention by saying: “Since the very successful restart of Donington Park six years ago, the board at the circuit has consistently made it clear that we have no intention of hosting the British Grand Prix.”

Brands Hatch

Another track with a failed deal to host the GP in the past, Brands Hatch looks no more likely than Donington to step in and save the day with a number of issues blighting any possible bid for the 2020 event.

These issues include strict noise restrictions for the benefit of local residents, which limit them to only six days of races with ‘noisy cars’ per year.

Substantial work would be required at the course, with only one clear overtaking spot and a pit area unsuitable for F1 cars. It is also much less accessible than Silverstone, with just single carriageway roads leading to the out-of-the-way track.

The owners of the circuit have declined to comment, however, it’s highly unlikely the track could host the event as soon as 2020, even if they wanted to.

Rockingham Motor Speedway

This track in Northamptonshire is great for fans, as it is built within an oval and almost completely visible from the grandstands. It also has a concrete car park, which is a definite improvement on Silverstone’s race-day mud-fests.

The UK’s newest circuit, it is often used for F1 filming days, and its director has previously said that it could be brought up to standard fairly easily. That was in 2001, however, so it would require plenty of freshening up if it were to host the GP now.

Facilities would need to be modernised, and changes would need to be made to the US-style oval track, with one section requiring a complete re-design. So, although Rockingham can’t be ruled out, timescales would make a 2020 British GP debut extremely unlikely.

Circuit of Wales

The £425m facility near Ebbw Vale already has a contract to host Britain’s round of the MotoGP championship until 2024, however, there is one sticking point – it hasn’t actually been built yet.

Despite its high ambitions, the track is forced to host its MotoGP events at Silverstone, and the Welsh government refused to underwrite the project in the summer of 2016.

The circuit will be designed and built with the possibility of hosting the GP in mind, so would likely be at the required standard when construction finishes. However, this looks like yet another track whose bid could be scuppered by the relatively short timeframe between now and that 2020 GP.

Silverstone is the only venue capable of hosting the British GP at the moment, and that doesn’t look like changing any time soon.

They have yet to finalise their decision, but should they decide to terminate the contract, it could spell the end for the iconic race.

