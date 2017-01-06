Official online NBA destination in the UK

Andrew Bogut.

Andrew Bogut knows that he could be traded soon

As Kyle Korver got traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Cleveland Cavaliers, open season began on trade deadline season in the NBA. Other veterans in situations that may not be working out are now on notice that they could be headed to another team via trade.

Andrew Bogut was traded to the Mavericks last summer from the Golden State Warriors and it would be an understatement to say that the 7-foot center has struggled in Texas. Pairing him and Dirk Nowitzki seemed to make sense on paper, but has been a disaster for Dallas.

He told SB Nation: “I’m being honest, I know I could be traded.”

The Australian big man told reporters earlier this week that he will likely leave the Mavs in free agency this summer, which gives them increased reason to go ahead and pull the trigger now before they lose him for nothing.

For now, all Bogut can do is wait because the market for his services might solely rest with contenders that are in need of rim protection. His skillset and age would prevent a lot of young running-based teams from inquiring about him.

Futures are never certain in the NBA and much in the same way that players ascend one year, they can find themselves hitting a low point as quickly as a year later. Staying ready is all that anyone can ask of Bogues, but that call looks to be coming soon.

