Kawhi Leonard.

Kawhi Leonard steals the ball from his own teammate to score

Kawhi Leonard has become a legendary defender in the modern NBA landscape. His defensive prowess is among the best of the best when he is one of the only players that can be put on any scorer one-on-one and hold his own.

Sometimes the two-time Defensive Player of the Year doesn’t exactly know when to turn off that intensity on the court. Pau Gasol now knows just how quick the forward’s hands are because he had the ball stolen from him by his own teammate.

During the third quarter of the Spurs recent 127-99 win over the Denver Nuggets, Gasol had the ball around the foul line and had it plucked away by The Claw. Leonard quickly dribbled and used his giant mitts to deposit the ball in the hoop.

The former Lakers champion flailed his arms when the ball was stolen because he believed that one of his opponents stole the ball. You always have to be on the lookout for the quiet ones when stuff goes sideways.

With Tim Duncan gone, Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge have had to step up and take the reigns of the club. The Spurs lost their franchise cornerstone and haven’t missed a beat because of those two players and excellent coaching.

San Antonio’s best player finished the game with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists. Strangely, he wasn’t credited with any steals, but the refs probably let that one slide.

