On SmackDown Live this week, Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz to become WWE Intercontinental champion for the second time in his career.

The Lunatic Fringe and The Awesome One have been feuding with one another for the past couple of weeks and it looks all-but confirmed they'll meet once more in the ring at the Royal Rumble at the end of the month.

However, there really wasn't any point of placing the title on Ambrose, and it may have damaged the work The Miz, who is arguably the best heel in the company right now, has done for the championship over the past half a year or so. Here's why.

For starters, since Ambrose's first Intercontinental title reign, he has gone on to become WWE champion for 84 days, taking the championship over to SmackDown Live following the brand split, before losing it to AJ Styles at Backlash.

So now the former Shield member has been crowned Intercontinental champion for the second time only four months after losing the main title, what type of superstar is he? Is he an upper mid-carder or main eventer?

The brand split was introduced in order to give more exposure to lower card superstars and create variety on Raw and SmackDown once more. However, this isn't happening, at least not a championship view point, as Ambrose has the minor title on SmackDown Live, while Roman Reigns has the minor title in the United States championship on Raw.

Sure it's great for some fans to see their fan favorites win WWE gold, but wasn't the whole point of the brand split to add more variety to the company's programming? We're not exactly getting that if we're seeing the former Shield brothers as champions once more.

Both Reigns and Ambrose should be competing for the main title, not holding the minor ones. It would have been better for The Miz to lose the Intercontinental championship to someone less established in order to elevate them in a proper feud, rather than someone like Ambrose who is already a hit with the fans.

The Lunatic Fringe's title reign takes away what could have been a perfect opportunity for an upcoming superstar to have an incredible WrestleMania feud with The Miz in a classic heel vs face storyline.

Someone like Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, or Bray Wyatt could have benefited greatly from this, but it appears it has now been taken away unless WWE can revive the situation by having Ambrose lose the title at the Royal Rumble.

