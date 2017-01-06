Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

On the field, Jose Mourinho is plotting to extend Manchester United's unbeaten run to 14 games when they welcome Reading to Old Trafford in the F.A. Cup tomorrow.

Off it, the Portuguese manager is contemplating transfer deals that he hopes will extend the Red Devils' good form into the remainder of the season.

As well as incomings, that also appeared to include the sales of a couple of players down the pecking order, in Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay.

Schneiderlin, in particular, had begun Friday looking destined to sign for Everton, with reports stating he was at the Merseyside club's training ground for a medical. Depay, too, has been linked to a move to Goodison Park.

However, speaking to the media on Friday afternoon, Mourinho cast doubt over either player leaving Old Trafford in the near future, for one simple reason.

"Their situation is exactly the same. Both of them," he said, via Sky Sports, when quizzed about his two midfield talents.

"I will allow them to leave the club if the right offer comes.

"Until this moment, no. Is this a good situation? No. Why not? Because I don't think about them as options in this moment.

"...A couple of weeks ago, it looked like 100 per cent, and in this moment, looks like zero per cent because we don't have any offer that is close to the quality that they have."

Considering, earlier in the day, BBC reporter Simon Stone revealed that no fewer than five clubs were in for Schneiderlin, putting his chances of leaving United at zero percent seems a little over an over-reaction. 

Clearly, though, with competition for his signature, Mourinho is doing his best to help drum up the price tag on the under-performing Frenchman. 

Depay's departure, on the other hand, could be closer to Mourinho's pessimistic Friday evaluation. 

Although he is so far down the pecking order at Old Trafford that he often doesn't feature in match day squads, Mourinho appears intent on only letting the Dutchman go on a permanent deal rather than a loan.

That could present a problem as Everton, the club most heavily linked to Depay, reportedly only want to offer him a short-term spell away from United on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Given how fast transfers can move during the January window, it wouldn't be a total surprise to see the percentage change having sky-rocketed from zero to 100 in the next 24 hours.

Nevertheless, for now, Mourinho is playing hardball when it comes to selling two players.

