Cristiano Ronaldo has a pretty indifferent relationship with the media.

The Portuguese superstar has been involved in numerous clashes with journalists during his career, including throwing one of their microphones into a lake during Euro 2016.

And the recent Ballon d’Or winner took aim at journalists once again during Real Madrid’s training session on Friday. However this time, it seems as though it was in a much more light-hearted manner.

During the session, the Madrid players ran towards a few loose balls and Ronaldo couldn’t resist having a little dink with one of them to see if you could hit the camera that was recording them.

He narrowly missed before giving a cheeky grin.

Check it out:

It's not often Ronaldo misses the target.

It’s hardly surprising to see Cristiano in such a good mood after what was a sensational year for him.

The winning penalty in the Champions League final, helping Portugal lift the European Championship, winning the Club World Cup as well as getting his hands in his fourth Ballon d’Or represents Ronaldo’s finest calendar year to date.

The former Manchester United star may turn 32 in February but he’s certainly showing no signs of slowing down. He’s scored 10 goals in 11 La Liga matches this season as his side have established a healthy lead above Barcelona - three points with a game in hand.

Zidane on Ronaldo

While Ronaldo has the mentality of wanting to play every minute of every match, his manager Zinedine Zidane has admitted that he intends to preserve him as he gets gradually older.

"Cristiano is a very intelligent player," Zidane said.

"I want to have him for the whole season. We have 20 games in the next 60 days. Sometimes he too has to rest. That is the way I see it, and he sees it the same. There is no problem. He always wants to play, but we speak about it and know what is best. We try and play with all the players we have, to aim to win everything in front of us."

Unfortunately for us football fans, it may mean that we see less of Ronaldo over the coming months and years. However, if it means his career is extended by an extra season or two then we are more than happy to see him sitting on the bench every now and then.

