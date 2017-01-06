The promoter of world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin says there have been “no new negotiations” in regards to his much-touted fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

Golovkin settled for defeating British challenger Kell Brook last September when negotiations for a fight with Eubank Jr collapsed.

Tom Loeffler told Sky Sports: “No new negotiations are in progress with Eubank Jr.

“Although we would be open to that fight, as we were last September when Eddie Hearn made the offer.”

Undefeated Golovkin boasts a record of 36 professional wins, and currently holds the WBA ‘Super’, WBC and IBF middleweight belts.

Though a fight with Eubank Jr would be enticing, Golovkin’s goal has always been to unify his division.

With this in mind, his next match will be against WBA ‘regular’ belt-holder Danny Jacobs, although a date is yet to be set for the bout.

Loeffler added: “Gennady and [his trainer Abel Sanchez] are totally focused on Danny Jacobs, because if he doesn’t win that fight, all the plans for other fights go out of the window.

“They are the two best middleweights fighting against each other, and it is very rare in boxing to get the two best in their division to fight.”

Eubank Jr, who has recorded just one loss in his 24 fights, is due to fight Renold Quinlan in London on February 4.

