One minute Kyle Korver was going through his normal warm-ups with the Atlanta Hawks and the next he was in the locker room learning that he was being sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers as a part of the first mega-deal of the season.

In a postgame interview, he reflected on his time there: “There’s a lot of heart ties to Atlanta, for a lot of reasons. A lot of friendships, relationships. It’s where I had my best basketball career, honestly. It’s where I had all my kids. So, it's hard to leave that behind.”

There are a lot of heartfelt sentiments in that short comment, but eventually the tone turned to basketball and the former All-Star must know that his role on Cleveland’s squad makes the most on-court sense of any move in his career.

He will fill a defined role for the defending champions and here are three ways he will help the defending champions:

Shoring Up the Roster

After losing J.R. Smith to a broken thumb and the resulting surgery, the Cavs suddenly became dangerously thin on the wings. Mike Dunleavy was brought in over the offseason as a sort of Richard Jefferson-like insurance plan.

Dunleavy was a disaster for the entirety of his stay in Cleveland. He was brought there to space the floor and provide shooting. The 36-year-old forward looked to be leaking confidence as the weeks went by and David Griffin responded by getting an ideal player.

Korver can play the shooting guard and small forward spots due to his size. That versatility opens up the possibility of getting even more rest for James as he tries to prepare for the playoffs. Also important, less of the inconsistent Jordan McRae and defensively focused DeAndre Liggins.

Death Lineup Possibility

Golden State’s popular “Death Lineup” has caused fits for opponents for two seasons as they put two elite three-point shooters, a good shooter and a wing defender who can shoot on the floor with a big that can also score from outside.

The addition of Korver allows Tyronn Lue to stitch together a comparable lineup with LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, Smith and their newly acquired sharpshooter. The level of shooting on the floor would put them closer into lockstep with their cross-country rivals.

Christmas’ NBA Finals rematch featured the game moving breathlessly as these two offences moved effortlessly across the court. If they meet again in June, count on pinball-like ball movement and gasp worthy moments everywhere.

Lebron and Shooters = Lights Out

The fact that LeBron James loves having shooters around him to spread the floor is no secret to anyone who has watched his career unfold. In his first tenure in Cleveland, the organisation surrounded him with shooting at almost every position.

During his tenure in South Beach, the decision makers kicked this strategy into overdrive by getting veterans like Mike Miller and Ray Allen. Now, inexplicably, the Cavs have managed to create the greatest shooting lineup that James has ever played with.

A proposed small-ball lineup with The King at power forward and Love at center puts the Finals MVP where he can do the most damage and makes every single position on the court a threat from behind the line. This move might be “lights out” for the rest of the Eastern Conference.