The FIFA video game franchise seems to get bigger and bigger every year.

It has certainly come a long way from the very first game released in 1993, entitled FIFA International Soccer, to become the best-selling sports video game franchise in the world.

With each new edition, there is a growing fascination on which players are rated what and who are the must-have stars for the Ultimate Team game mode.

Article continues below

But after producing 24 different games to date, which players actually make up the best XI across each edition produced?

Well some very dedicated people at Dream Team FC have raided the archives to create the 'Ultimate, Ultimate Team' and it's a good 'un!

Article continues below

You might notice that there is an absence of many stars from today, which would indicate that the developers EA Sports have become a lot stricter at rating players over the years.

And it is also worth pointing out that these ratings are taken from what is considered to be each player's 'normal' card.

Nevertheless, it is a team still packed full of legends.

GK: Gianluigi Buffon (FIFA 2005)

The Italian legend is still one of the better shot-stoppers on the most recent game but rewind 12 years and Buffon was rated at 97 - astonishing.

RB: Lilian Thuram (FIFA 2005)

Thuram is actually the lowest rated player to be included in the XI with 92. It is hard to believe there has never been a higher rated right-back.

CB: Fernando Hierro (FIFA 2002)

Hierro is still considered a hero at Real Madrid for what he achieved at the Santiago Bernabeu - hence the 94 rating.

CB: Alessandro Nesta (FIFA 2005)

EA were clearly feeling very generous in the 2005 game as Nesta is the third inclusion from that edition. Like Hierro, the Italian was rated at 94.

LB: Roberto Carlos (FIFA 2002)

Undoubtedly the best left-back of his generation, it is little surprise Carlos makes the cut with a rating of 94.

RW: Luis Figo (FIFA 2002)

Another Real Madrid inclusion, 2002's Figo is the best winger the game has ever produced at 97.

CM: Ronaldinho (FIFA 2006)

The Brazilian star remains one of the most popular cover stars the brand has ever had and 2006 was his year with a rating of 95.

CM: Zinedine Zidane (FIFA 2005)

The current Madrid boss was still bossing their midfield just over a decade ago - matched by his 96 rating.

LW: Cristiano Ronaldo (FIFA 2017)

The 2016 Ballon d'Or winner is the only player to make the cut from the most recent game (or any of the last few years, for that matter) and just about gets in with a 94 rating.

ST: Thierry Henry (FIFA 2005)

This is where current FIFA players might be wishing they still had some of the older versions. Henry was one of the best players around during the mid-2000's as proven with an epic rating of 97.

ST: Ronaldo (FIFA 2004)

The legendary striker was given an incredible rating of 98 at the peak of his powers - a value hard to envisage being handed out to anyone today.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms