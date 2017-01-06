Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Eddie Jones is a big fan of the Chelsea duo.

Eddie Jones opens up about his love for the Premier League and Chelsea duo

Diego Costa is certainly an unpopular figure in England, with many opposition fans believing him to be one of the dirtiest players in the Premier League.

It should come as no surprise then that his most recent praise has come from outside his own sport, and from none other than England rugby boss Eddie Jones.

Although undefeated in his tenure at Twickenham, it seems the Australian has developed an infatuation with England’s best-loved game during his time there.

And who better than Chelsea’s rough-it-up striker to draw the affections of the rugby coach who described the Aussies as the ‘convict side of the English gentleman’.

He told The Sun: “I love Diego Costa, he’s a big mongrel. Hard and skilful, he’s a bit like Billy Vunipola. I like the little guy Cesc Fabregas too – he’s got great vision and reminds me of George Ford.”

It’s refreshing to see that Jones' opinion is based mainly on skill and play style – as he’s picked out two players who are among the Premier League’s most universally loathed outside of the Stamford Bridge faithful.

He continued: “I just love all the sport here, I love the Premier League.

“I love the drama, the twists and turns, the interaction between managers. It’s great to watch.

“When I was in Japan I loved baseball and got right into that.

Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

“There is a certain sport that characterises different cultures and if you are able to enjoy it, it adds to the fascination of living in a different country.”

Chelsea currently sit in first place in the Premier League, five points clear of second-placed Liverpool, and look in a good position to hold onto that lead despite a stuttering start to the season.

Their title charge has been aided massively by the form of Costa, who is currently the league's top scorer on 14.

Few football fans outside of the Chelsea support will share Jones’ adoration for the Brazilian, but you can’t deny he’s in fantastic form at the moment.

