Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Mourinho applauds the Old Trafford crowd..

Jose Mourinho explains why he hugged David de Gea after West Ham win

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United are massively indebted to David de Gea and then some.

In the midst of some of the club’s lowest moments, the Spaniard has been there to bail them out with his elastic saves and acrobatic stops. It’s no wonder Real Madrid were itching to get their hands on his signature in 2015.

Jose Mourinho has been rather appreciative of his number one too and this was no more apparent than after United’s win at West Ham. Moreover, the Special One has gone out of his way to explain his post-match actions.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Invaluable

Sir Alex Ferguson instigated a great number of achievements at Old Trafford and the capture of De Gea must be seen as one of them. The Spaniard was the perhaps the best retirement present he could have left behind.

In fact, after two crucial years of learning under the wing of the Scot, the 26-year-old immerged as a world-class shot stopper. Moreover, under the questionable reigns of David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, he was needed more than ever.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

This is exemplified by the fact he has been voted the Reds club Player of the Year for the past three seasons. Since Ferguson hung up his hairdryer, De Gea has been the man reeling in the bulk of the plaudits.

Furthermore, had Chris Smalling not put through his own net on the last day of the season, the Spaniard would have shared the Golden Glove in 2015-16.

It’s certainly an impressive résumé for a young man in goalkeeping terms and someone who, at the start of his United spell, was almost written off.

West Ham showing

De Gea never takes long to remind us all of this aforementioned skill set and did so in United’s recent clash at the London Stadium.

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

In spite of the Hammers being down to 10 men, De Gea was forced into a brilliant save from Michail Antonio that turned the game on its head. Had the Englishman tucked away his one-on-one, United could have been set for a sheepish defeat.

Ultimately though, the Red Devils won 2-0 via strikes from Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Mourinho proved most appreciative of his goalkeeper however and so much so that a hug was required.

The post-match embrace between the pair can be seen below:

Furthermore, the 53-year-old has since sought to explain himself.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho said: “When they play phenomenal people forget, when they make a mistake, everyone remembers. That’s why I hugged David at the end of the West Ham game because no save, Antonio goal, no three points.

“Season after season the goalkeeper is player of the season, it means that something is wrong. “Hopefully he's not player of the season this season but hopefully he keeps making important saves for us like he did in last week.

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

“I think Antonio goal with 25 minutes to go against West Ham. The way they were organised, I think very difficult to get three points."

So while Mourinho is no stranger to criticising his own players and dishing out a roast or two, it’s fair to say De Gea is in his good books. While the Spaniard may not secure a fourth consecutive award, his importance to United hasn’t diminished in the slightest.

Do you think David de Gea is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
David de Gea
Jose Mourinho
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again