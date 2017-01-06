Manchester United are massively indebted to David de Gea and then some.

In the midst of some of the club’s lowest moments, the Spaniard has been there to bail them out with his elastic saves and acrobatic stops. It’s no wonder Real Madrid were itching to get their hands on his signature in 2015.

Jose Mourinho has been rather appreciative of his number one too and this was no more apparent than after United’s win at West Ham. Moreover, the Special One has gone out of his way to explain his post-match actions.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Invaluable

Sir Alex Ferguson instigated a great number of achievements at Old Trafford and the capture of De Gea must be seen as one of them. The Spaniard was the perhaps the best retirement present he could have left behind.

In fact, after two crucial years of learning under the wing of the Scot, the 26-year-old immerged as a world-class shot stopper. Moreover, under the questionable reigns of David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, he was needed more than ever.

Article continues below

This is exemplified by the fact he has been voted the Reds club Player of the Year for the past three seasons. Since Ferguson hung up his hairdryer, De Gea has been the man reeling in the bulk of the plaudits.

Furthermore, had Chris Smalling not put through his own net on the last day of the season, the Spaniard would have shared the Golden Glove in 2015-16.

It’s certainly an impressive résumé for a young man in goalkeeping terms and someone who, at the start of his United spell, was almost written off.

West Ham showing

De Gea never takes long to remind us all of this aforementioned skill set and did so in United’s recent clash at the London Stadium.

In spite of the Hammers being down to 10 men, De Gea was forced into a brilliant save from Michail Antonio that turned the game on its head. Had the Englishman tucked away his one-on-one, United could have been set for a sheepish defeat.

Ultimately though, the Red Devils won 2-0 via strikes from Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Mourinho proved most appreciative of his goalkeeper however and so much so that a hug was required.

The post-match embrace between the pair can be seen below:

Furthermore, the 53-year-old has since sought to explain himself.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho said: “When they play phenomenal people forget, when they make a mistake, everyone remembers. That’s why I hugged David at the end of the West Ham game because no save, Antonio goal, no three points.

“Season after season the goalkeeper is player of the season, it means that something is wrong. “Hopefully he's not player of the season this season but hopefully he keeps making important saves for us like he did in last week.

“I think Antonio goal with 25 minutes to go against West Ham. The way they were organised, I think very difficult to get three points."

So while Mourinho is no stranger to criticising his own players and dishing out a roast or two, it’s fair to say De Gea is in his good books. While the Spaniard may not secure a fourth consecutive award, his importance to United hasn’t diminished in the slightest.

Do you think David de Gea is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms