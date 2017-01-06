The WWE have announced a championship match for next week's Monday Night Raw.

This goes alongside the two huge returns happening next week on Raw too of The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels in what looks to be a jam-packed show that will continue the build up for this month's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

However, there could be someone else walking into the Royal Rumble as United States champion.

The WWE announced on Twitter that Roman Reigns will be defending his United States title against both Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho in a 2-on-1 handicap match.

Finally, a fresh bout in the WWE...

Sure, this may be the repetitive boring WWE that we're all used to by now, as we've seen Reigns defend his title on the past two weeks' worth of Raw, but hopefully, we're edging closer towards him losing the championship so someone else is given the chance to hold the title.

From the looks of things, Jericho could be the one that defeats Reigns to gain the United States title, which would be a huge boost overall for the minor title and the mid carders who will look to challenge him for it. It would also allow for The Big Dog to solely focus on the Universal title once more.

Going up against arguably one of the best heels in the WWE right now in Y2J entering WrestleMania season could help a midcard wrestler become more established with the WWE universe, or at least give a title run to a deserving superstar.

Someone like Sami Zayn, Big Cass, Enzo Amore, or Braun Strowman could benefit hugely from not only having a feud with Jericho but becoming United States champion at WrestleMania this year. Hopefully what happens this week on Raw will be the catalyst towards that eventual outcome.

