England clinched their 27th Six Nations Championship title last year, their first since 2011, and will be hoping to retain their superiority when they embark on this year’s campaign early next month.

Eddie Jones’ side will kick-start their tournament with a home tie against France at Twickenham Stadium on the February 4, but will head into the competition with a lengthy injury list.

Billy and Mako Vunipola have already been ruled out of the tournament with knee injuries, whilst Wasps’ Joe Launchbury will have to watch on from the sidelines during England’s opener as he’s out with a calf problem.

After serving a six-week ban for striking, skipper Dylan Hartley is also a doubt; undergoing a race against time to prove he is fit to lead the side out next month.

The inclusion of duo James Haskell and George Kruis also remains uncertain with a foot injury and fractured cheekbone respectively potentially keeping them out of the team.

With the England boss praying that would be the last of his injury worries, it seems one more player may have added himself to the title holder’s injury list.

After picking up a shoulder injury during Harlequins’ defeat to Worcester Warriors last Sunday, Quins have revealed that flanker Chris Robshaw may undergo surgery and could ultimately miss the whole tournament.

The 30-year-old, whose appearance last weekend was his first since October, will see a specialist on Monday.

"I'm seeing a specialist on Monday and will know more after that," Robshaw said, per the BBC.

"It's all up in the air at the moment and it's hard to know where I stand."

So it seems the extent of Robshaw’s injury remains unclear, but what is all but certain is that the former England captain won’t play any part against France next month.

