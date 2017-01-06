January represents a vital month in Liverpool’s season as they attempt to win their first ever Premier League title and compete in two other cup competitions.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will play two FA Cup fixtures, - if they beat Plymouth in the third round this weekend - both legs of their EFL Cup semi-final against Southampton, as well as league matches against Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Reds will be delighted to have Philippe Coutinho back fit for the majority of those fixtures but, on the flip side, they will lose Sadio Mane to the African Cup of Nations. Mane has teamed up with the Senegalese squad for the tournament and is set to miss the entire month.

Will Klopp simply try and make do without their summer signing or will he look to bring someone else in? After all, Mane has been terrific since arriving from Southampton. The winger has scored nine goals in the league this season as Liverpool sit within five points of league leaders Chelsea.

Ahead of Mane’s departure, Klopp said: "Three strikers is enough, I think. But when Sadio is away we will be without a winger. We do not have many wingers, I would say.”

On the back of these comments, the Independent have revealed six wingers that Klopp is interested in signing this January.

Emil Forsberg | RB Leipzig

The 25-year-old Swede has racked up the most assists in the Bundesliga this season. Liverpool have been linked with a £20m move for him but Leipzig’s manager has said: “He is not for sale ‘under any circumstances’.

Jese Rodriguez | PSG

Jese is still only 23-years-old having come through the Real Madrid academy. He moved to PSG for £21m in the summer but has been limited to just two starts. His manager Unai Emery has said the chance of him leaving in January "is a possibility".

Julian Brandt | Bayer Leverkusen

The 20-year-old has produced six assists this season and is very highly regarded in Germany. With his side in mid-table, he may be tempted to jump ship and has a reported release clause of £17m.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain | Arsenal

This move seems unlikely but the 23-year-old seems keen to move on if he isn’t playing regularly. "There is going to come a time in my career, and I think I'm approaching that, when I do need to be getting more regular football," he told Sky Sports' Goals on Sunday.

Gabriel Barbosa | Inter Milan

Barbosa moved to Serie A for £25m last summer but has struggled at Inter. He’s managed just 20 minutes in the league and manager Stefano Pioli admitted he could leave in January.

Quincy Promes | Spartak Moscow

Promes’ compatriot Giorginio Wijnaldum urged him to move to Liverpool this week and the 24-year-old is certainly impressing for Spartak Moscow.

Wijnaldum said: "I think Quincy knows how great Liverpool is, I knew if before I came here. Of course I want him to come to Liverpool because I know he is a good player and also a good person who can help the team.”

