Sophiane Feghouli has certainly had an interesting week.

The West Ham winger was sent off in a home tie with Manchester United that saw Mike Dean snowed in with criticism. After all, his 50-50 challenge with Phil Jones far from warranted the game-dampening red card it was duly met with.

However, thanks to the FA’s decision to overturn the consequential suspension, the Algerian has been back in action as little as four days later.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Barely half an hour into an FA Cup third round clash with Manchester City however and he’s been collecting the headlines again.

With the Hammers 1-0 down via Yaya Toure’s emphatic penalty, Michail Antonio led the counter attack. The Englishman cut onto his right foot and his effort was met with a decent save by Willy Caballero.

Article continues below Trending Stories New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

Nevertheless, it saw the ball arrive at the feet of Feghouli. The 27-year-old had the goal at his mercy with the City ‘keeper still out of position.

Under pressure from Gael Clichy though, he completely bottled it. The ball bobbled wide of the back post and the Hammers’ best opportunity to get back into the game disappeared with it.

The painful miss can be seen below:

The consequences have proven damning also. Since the miss, Pep Guardiola's men have pulled their fingers out and taken prominent strides towards an FA Cup thumping at the London Stadium.

Havard Nordtveit bundled the ball into his own net after a superb City move to make it 2-0 before the icey composure of David Silva put the Citizens out of sight.

While the Hammers can still turn to Dimitri Payet, Feghouli seems to have shot himself and his side in the foot with his miss. City got away with murder, but they’ve certainly capitalised upon it.

Do you think Manchester City will win the FA Cup this season? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms