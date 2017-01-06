In hockey, the term “undressed” means that a defenseman gets royally embarrassed by an offensive player’s skill with his stick.

For Wayne Simmonds, the term has taken on a whole new meaning after a recent loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

The forward dropped the gloves with Kevin Bieksa on the Honda Center ice less than two minutes into their game.

Anaheim’s forward foreshadowed his team’s victory with a sound thrashing of Simmonds in their brawl.

Bieksa managed to remove his adversary’s jersey, shoulder pads, and undershirt over the course of their skirmish.

The referees in attendance were feeling merciful as they only assigned the Flyer a short five minute penalty for fighting rather than ejecting him outright for gear malfunctions.

Simmonds actually lost his helmet during the fight as well and he didn’t care one bit. The play-by-play announcer clearly says: “This is not a good thing.”

For the Flyers anyway, he was absolutely right as they could have used one of their key players.

Last year, he actually cold cocked an opponent in a single punch. This time was absolutely different and the old adage proves right this time, you can’t win them all.

Maybe next time he will be able to hold his own and hold on to his clothes too.

