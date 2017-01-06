Arsenal’s attempt to hand new contracts to Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil is the gift that keeps on giving.

It seems that not a week goes by without the latest update on just how close the Gunners are to securing the futures of their star men. You certainly get the impression that Arsenal are somewhat keen to seal their signatures.

Also, this week may just have produced the most concrete and pivotal development in the entire saga. It seems that supporters of the north London side can sit reasonably smug, but that’s only half the story.

Good news

If you placed 30 Arsenal fans in a room and told them to name their club’s two best players, almost all would pick Sanchez and Ozil. While the pair certainly have their off-days, their talent and skill are simply undeniable.

Therefore, with Arsenal struggling to keep up with the main title contenders and looking vulnerable having drawn Bayern Munich in the Champions League, there were prominent rumours suggesting the duo would flee.

For all their goals and assists, Arsenal have only bore them FA Cups.

Nevertheless, according to The Sun, Sanchez is looking poised to extend his stay at the Emirates. The Chilean has just 18 months left on his current deal, but a fresh contract could be a case of when and not if.

It can be nothing but music to the ears of any Arsenal fan. After all, the 28-year-old has already produced a stunning 15 goals and 10 assists in just 28 outings for the north London club this season.

Without their ex-Barcelona forward, it’s hard to see Arsenal amassing a competitive title charge.

Bad news

However, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows at the Emirates. As The Sun is keen to warn, the grass isn’t looking so green for Wenger’s attempts to prolong the stay of Ozil.

It is believed that wage demands are proving a stumbling block over a new deal.

The German midfielder is currently paid £140,000-a-week but is believed to be demanding parity with Manchester United’s Paul Pogba. This was also whispered as an issue for Sanchez but he may have relented after weeks of rumours.

Such demands come amid speculation of United brokering a deal for Antoine Griezmann who could earn up to £220,000-a-week. That’s not to mention Chinese clubs offering the small matter of millions every seven days.

Therefore, it is perhaps understandable that Ozil feels aggrieved about his current pay packet when compared to his colleagues. Then again, some Gooners would demand more running from the German before any pay rise.

On the whole though, although the news should be taken with a pinch of salt, it is largely positive. Sanchez could be set to commit to the club and Ozil has far from flat-out refused a new deal.

It may, after all, prove a string of negotiations pivotal to Arsenal’s future title hopes.

