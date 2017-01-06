Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil..

Arsenal handed Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil contract updates

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal’s attempt to hand new contracts to Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil is the gift that keeps on giving.

It seems that not a week goes by without the latest update on just how close the Gunners are to securing the futures of their star men. You certainly get the impression that Arsenal are somewhat keen to seal their signatures.

Also, this week may just have produced the most concrete and pivotal development in the entire saga. It seems that supporters of the north London side can sit reasonably smug, but that’s only half the story.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Good news

If you placed 30 Arsenal fans in a room and told them to name their club’s two best players, almost all would pick Sanchez and Ozil. While the pair certainly have their off-days, their talent and skill are simply undeniable.

Therefore, with Arsenal struggling to keep up with the main title contenders and looking vulnerable having drawn Bayern Munich in the Champions League, there were prominent rumours suggesting the duo would flee.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

For all their goals and assists, Arsenal have only bore them FA Cups.

Nevertheless, according to The Sun, Sanchez is looking poised to extend his stay at the Emirates. The Chilean has just 18 months left on his current deal, but a fresh contract could be a case of when and not if.

It can be nothing but music to the ears of any Arsenal fan. After all, the 28-year-old has already produced a stunning 15 goals and 10 assists in just 28 outings for the north London club this season.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST HAM-ARSENAL

Without their ex-Barcelona forward, it’s hard to see Arsenal amassing a competitive title charge.

Bad news

However, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows at the Emirates. As The Sun is keen to warn, the grass isn’t looking so green for Wenger’s attempts to prolong the stay of Ozil.

It is believed that wage demands are proving a stumbling block over a new deal.

The German midfielder is currently paid £140,000-a-week but is believed to be demanding parity with Manchester United’s Paul Pogba. This was also whispered as an issue for Sanchez but he may have relented after weeks of rumours.

Such demands come amid speculation of United brokering a deal for Antoine Griezmann who could earn up to £220,000-a-week. That’s not to mention Chinese clubs offering the small matter of millions every seven days.

Therefore, it is perhaps understandable that Ozil feels aggrieved about his current pay packet when compared to his colleagues. Then again, some Gooners would demand more running from the German before any pay rise.

Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League

On the whole though, although the news should be taken with a pinch of salt, it is largely positive. Sanchez could be set to commit to the club and Ozil has far from flat-out refused a new deal.

It may, after all, prove a string of negotiations pivotal to Arsenal’s future title hopes.

Do you think Arsenal are already out of the Premier League title race? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
UEFA Champions League
Football
Mesut Özil
Premier League
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again