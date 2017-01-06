Dimitri Payet nutmegs Sergio Aguero during West Ham 0-5 Manchester City

There wasn’t much for West Ham fans to cheer in the London Stadium in their FA Cup tie against Manchester City.

The visitors were 3-0 up by half-time thanks to a Yaya Toure penalty, an own goal and David Silva.

Sergio Aguero made it 4-0 shortly after the break and John Stones rounded it off with a fifth as Pep Guardiola’s side humiliated West Ham.

The Hammers’ chances certainly weren’t helped after Slaven Bilic named star man Dimitri Payet on the bench for the clash. Despite the Frenchman not being anywhere near as influential as he was last campaign, he is still their best player.

However, when he did eventually come on in the second-half, he provided West Ham with their best moment of the match.

Payet beat compatriot Bacary Sagna to the ball before rinsing Aguero with a cheeky nutmeg that left the Argentinian hanging his head in shame. It sums up West Ham’s performance that Payet’s megs brought the loudest cheer of the night.

Payet nutmegs Aguero

Take a look:

Twitter reacts

While Payet’s nutmeg was good, the reaction on Twitter was even better. Take a look at some of the tweets:

By the end of the match, only the diehard West Ham fans remained - either that or they just wanted to stay behind to boo off their players.

Or maybe they just wanted to give Payet a standing ovation at full-time for providing them with their only highlight on a pretty terrible night.

Bilic’s side will now concentrate on the league where they sit seven points above the relegation zone in 13th.

