Jordan Spieth.

Jordan Spieth visits the site of his 2016 Masters meltdown

Jordan Spieth came unraveled at the 2016 Masters in a historic collapse. A golfer known for masterful ball control lost all semblance of it at the worst possible time.

His loss was one that most athletes never truly forget.

This year, the Golden Child is looking to put his shortcomings at Augusta National behind him.

He recently visited the course to try and exercise those demons before they consumed his thoughts every time he stepped on a green at the storied course.

He visited the hallowed greens before the SBS Tournament and he thinks that he has conquered the ghosts that haunt the holes for him.

Spieth told media before the event in Hawaii: “I was pumped to hit the green, and then I hit my putt and it just about stopped short on the front lip and fell in for two. I probably gave like a big fist pump. I was walking around with my hands up, like demon’s gone.”

Now, it will take more than a good showing in a practice round to truly eradicate the mental block that Spieth experienced on hole 12, but this story certainly makes it seem like he could really be back on even ground with respect to that dismal showing on that very spot.

SBS Tournament of Champions - Round One

Demons might be gone and if so, that is terrible news for the other golfers on tour.

Hopefully, they can sleep with the knowledge that next time they won’t be so lucky.

Topics:
PGA Tour
Golf
US Masters
PGA Championships

