Bruce Arena.

Bruce Arena carries a roster full of MLS players to U.S. National Team training camp

Jurgen Klinsmann was given the boot back in November and Bruce Arena has wasted no time in making some serious changes as coach of the Men’s U.S. National Soccer Team.

His comments about making a go at some more home grown talent look to be more than bluster.

The first squad under his second tenure is completely composed of Major League Soccer players. He has called up 32 players from 15 different MLS clubs for the January training camp in California.

A big help to his effort to bring as many talents as possible from the domestic clubs has been the fact that his camp falls just outside of a FIFA international window of competition.
Clubs in Europe and Mexico can hang onto their players while allowing them to participate.

Arena has his work cut out for him in revitalizing a club who has endured a poor start to the first round of World Cup qualifying play.

He said on Facebook: “I believe our team, when you look at the entire pool, not only in Major League Soccer but abroad as well, we have enough talent to win games.”

13 players from Klinsmann’s tenure return and four other players are still around from the coach’s last stint with the Americans.

The head coach sounds hopeful ahead of camp, but only time will tell if these hand-picked selections will pan out.

Topics:
Jozy Altidore
Jermaine Jones
