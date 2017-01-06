Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

It seemed inevitable that Novak Djokovic would progress to Saturday’s Qatar Open final when coming up against Fernando Verdasco on Friday.

However, it definitely wasn’t a walk in the park for the Serb, who was forced to fight off five match points to rally past the 33-year-old 4-6, 7-6, 6-3.

The second-set tie-break saw Djokovic down 2-6, but he managed to erase the four match points before another at 6-7, levelling the match.

The world number 42 held to open the third set before the decider saw Djokovic break twice.

The highlight of the match came in the first set when it was advantage Djokovic with the score at 2-1 as the pair were involved in an incredible 27-shot rally.

The world number two aimed to seal his third point of the set, but Verdasco had other ideas.

The rally looked never-ending until the 33-year-old hit the ball away from Djokovic’s reach and the five-time ATP winner could only knock the ball into the net, equalling the score in undoubtedly the longest rally of the campaign.

With the score back at 40-40, the only thing Djokovic could do was applaud his opponent in what the commentator called ‘one of the best rallies of the week.’

Unfortunately for Verdasco, he was unable to maintain the run and cause a shock, meaning Djokovic progresses to Saturday’s final where he will face familiar opposition in what promises to be a tasty encounter.

The 29-year-old will come up against world number one and recently knighted Sir Andy Murray, who beat third seed Tomas Berdych 6-3, 6-4 on Friday to claim his place in the first ATP final of the series.

