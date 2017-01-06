The Royal Rumble is only a couple of weeks away now, and the WWE is adding more and more matches to the card as we draw closer to the pay-per-view.

So far, we only have four confirmed matches for the event. Charlotte Flair will be defending the Raw Women's championship against Bayley, John Cena will look to claim the WWE title from AJ Styles, Roman Reigns takes on Kevin Owens for the Universal championship, and of course, the Royal Rumble itself.

NoDQ has speculated four more matches could be added to the expected four-hour long pay-per-view.

These are; Sheamus & Cesaro vs Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Rich Swann vs Neville, Alexa Bliss vs Becky Lynch, and Dean Ambrose vs The Miz. They also said the event could include Nia Jax vs Sasha Banks.

It looks like Gallows and Anderson could finally win WWE gold for the first time since they joined. The tag team hasn't been booked the best since their arrival, and after they parted ways with Styles, they have been on the slide. A victory here could see them finally receive the push they deserve.

As for Neville, he could finally win a title on the main roster as well. After losing what looked like an Intercontinental championship shot last year, The Man That Gravity Forgot could enter this year's WrestleMania as Cruiserweight champion if he picks up the win against Swann at the Rumble.

Both Lynch and The Miz could have an opportunity to regain the SmackDown Live Women's championship and the Intercontinental title respectively which they both lost over the past month to their rumored opponents for the Rumble; Bliss and Ambrose. Both deserve to win after what they have done for their titles and divisions over the past year.

Jax vs Banks could also be added after The Boss helped Bayley defeat the Force of Greatness in their Raw Women's championship number one contenders match. A win against Banks here could help Jax to finally become a dominating force in the women's division once more.

We'll have to wait and see if any of these matches are added to the Royal Rumble, which is scheduled to take place on January 29.

