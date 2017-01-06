Some modern-day footballers appear to have a new haircut every time they take to the pitch these days - we’re looking at you Paul Pogba.

They’re always chopping and changing their styles to fit in with the latest trends or starting their own.

One of those players that likes to experiment with their hair is Adam Lallana. The Liverpool midfielder recently got a new trim for Christmas and showed it off during their clash against Manchester City on New Year’s Eve.

However, not everyone is a fan it seems.

Liverpool have released official tunnel-cam footage of their 1-0 victory over City at Anfield.

And, ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp can be heard rinsing Lallana about his new hair.

The German says: “It looks like you had an accident with the shaver!”

Take a look at the clip below (fast forward to 3:20 to check out Klopp’s trolling).

In truth, Klopp wouldn’t care if Lallana shaved his hair off considering his form this season. The 28-year-old has been instrumental as Klopp’s side sit second in the table, five points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

He’s already scored seven league goals and has constantly broken Premier League records in terms of distance covered during the 90 minutes.

And on Friday, Lallana was rewarded for his recent good form by winning Liverpool’s player of the month for December - an award he's now won twice this season.

With an important January coming up - with a potential two matches in the FA Cup, the two-legs of the EFL Cup semi-final against Southampton, as well as league matches against Manchester United and Chelsea - Lallana is hoping he and his side can continue their fine work from December.

Lallana on Liverpool's January

“I think things went well for the team during the month – and obviously we’d have loved to have got the three points against Sunderland, too," he admitted.

“But if you reverse that result with the City one and we win in the second game, then I think you take it and you’re more positive.

“As a whole, the Christmas period was probably good for us, even though other teams around us won as well. Now we’ve got another big month coming up against some big teams, so we’ve got to keep looking forward and keep improving.

“We’ve got the FA Cup this Sunday, which everyone is looking forward to – we love the FA Cup We’re in the semis of the League Cup and then obviously United away is a tasty fixture to look forward to.”

