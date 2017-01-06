Manchester United are far from deprived when it comes to club legends.

From George Best to Sir Bobby Charlton to Cristiano Ronaldo, a great number of world-class stars have made Old Trafford their own. It’s no wonder the Red Devils look upon themselves as the biggest club in the world.

Of all the star-studded players to don the red jersey though, who would Ander Herrera have loved to have played with the most? Well, the Spaniard has sought to answer that very question.

Twitter Q&A

United supporters were treated to a feast of insight this week as Herrera sunk his teeth into a Twitter Q&A. It saw the midfielder respond directly to his followers about the beautiful game and his life off the pitch.

The questions come amid a good run of form for the 27-year-old who was as keen to respond as he has been to show Jose Mourinho his skill and talent.

Perhaps one of the interesting queries posed regarded whom Herrera would like to play alongside out of all of United’s legends.

As seen below, the Spaniard opted for Paul Scholes and Eric Cantona:

It proves a rather modern selection, but understandable nonetheless. After all, Scholes was one of the most talented players of his generation and Cantona played an incomprehensible role in kick starting the United trophy machine.

The idea of a Scholes-Herrera midfield duo is certainly intriguing. The latter’s experience in a defensive role would likely allow his English colleague greater offensive freedom and, after all, Scholes was never known for his tackling.

What is for sure is that Cantona would have quite the supply line.

Further answers

Of course, that wasn’t all Herrera had to say. As thousands of supporters flocked to social media, the Spaniard revealed his favourite actor, his love for Michael Carrick and embarrassment at Matteo Darmian’s celebrations.

Some of his funniest and most intriguing answers can be seen below:

Therefore, Herrera is quite the fan of Antoine Griezmann, doesn’t mind the occasional trip to Yeovil Town and thinks Juan Mata should stay clear of the X Factor. Well, you can’t fault him for honesty.

Second half

The second half of the season is now underway too. Herrera has found himself strongly favoured by Mourinho this campaign and has already amassed 24 appearances.

This is in spite of the fact his outings for United were sometimes intermittent under the management of Louis van Gaal.

Consequently, while suggesting he will become a club legend would certainly be overstating things, he could have a promising future at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old may want to play with Scholes, but he unfortunately doesn’t compare. For a crunching tackle and calming pass amid the flying boots of West Brom and Stoke City though, he’s your man.

