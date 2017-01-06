Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

NHL

Boston Bruins.

Boston Bruins fans celebrate the life of Milt Schmidt

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Very few players in professional sports ever epitomise a franchise over time. Many struggle to symbolize an era, much less the entirety of a team’s existence.

In Boston, “the ultimate Bruin” passed away before a recent loss to the Edmonton Oilers and the team made sure to celebrate the life of one of their most important players.

The club held “a moment of celebration and applause” for Milt Schmidt in lieu of the normal treatment of a moment of silence. He was a captain, a coach and a general manager during his time with the team.

Article continues below

He literally gave his life to the organization and went into the Hall of Fame as the oldest living former NHL player.

A voice boomed over the public address system before the game: “Milton Conrad Schmidt arrived here on Causeway Street in 1936. And, in many ways, he never left. Milt Schmidt embodied everything we know about being a Boston Bruin.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

Most people won’t enjoy such a eulogy, but to the fans of this organisation, he was worth all of the adulation and more.

Schmidt’s number was painted on the ice behind the nets as a subtle reminder of his contributions to the club.

If the rousing applause was any indication, the reminder wasn’t really necessary.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boston Bruins
NHL Eastern Conference
NHL Western Conference
NHL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NHL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again