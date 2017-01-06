In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Randy Bullock.

Bengals' Randy Bullock could receive $675k from two extra points thanks to NFL rule

2016 was quite the year for NFL kickers, as many were cut due to poor performances. Several kickers bounced around several different teams across the season. One of these kickers was Randy Bullock.

Before landing at the Cincinnati Bengals, Bullock started the season with the New York Giants where he only played one game before being released and signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was yet again released, but this time picked up off the waivers by his current team.

However, that brief stint of one-game to cover Josh Brown while he was suspended for the first game of the season could actually end up paying Bullock $675,000 thanks to a certain NFL rule.

The NFL has a rule in place as part of the collective bargaining agreement that allows players to receive termination pay so long as they have at least four seasons of playing experience. Bullock qualifies for this payment.

According to OverTheCap: "Termination pay is an in-season salary guarantee that is automatically given to veteran players as a provision of the CBA. There are actually two types of termination pay. The primary one guarantees a player's entire Paragraph 5 salary for the season.

"To be eligible, you have to make the roster for the first game of the season and have not collected termination pay in the past. If [a player is] released, the team owes [him] the remainder of [his] salary for the year if the player puts in a claim for the amount."

That means Bullock will receive his entire $675,000 base salary instead of just a single game check from the Giants, and along with the pay he has already received from the Steelers and Bengals this season, his pay for the season comes out as $834,000. 

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals

The kicker said of the situation to ESPN: "It was nice. I had a little more financial security this year than the average year."

Not bad pay for someone who only made eight field goals for three different teams this season. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Cincinnati Bengals
New York Giants
Pittsburgh Steelers
Superbowl
NFL

