Will Alexis Sanchez sign a new contract at Arsenal or not? Nobody knows.

It seems to be one of the Premier League’s biggest contemporary soap operas as the powers that be at the Emirates trip over themselves to extend the Chilean’s stay at the club. After all, the forward is simply invaluable.

The race for his signature extends beyond the boundaries of north London however. In fact, it seems the longer it takes for Arsenal to tempt Sanchez, the more appealing foreign bids will appear.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Audacious raid

While the list of clubs linked with Sanchez is almost biblical in length, Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as frontrunners to secure his services.

Chinese clubs may be hurling brief case after brief case of currency at European shores, yet the Ligue 1 champions don’t lack financial brawn themselves. Besides, the past week saw them snatch Julian Draxler for a €36 million fee that isn’t to be sniffed at.

Article continues below

Furthermore, their previously hearty bids for Edinson Cavani, David Luiz and Angel di Maria suggests the bank is rather healthy in Paris.

Consequently, according to the Mirror, PSG are weighing up a £60 million raid for the seemingly undecided Sanchez.

That being said, with the 28-year-old having just 18 months left on his contract, the French champions could be able to barter for a cut-price. £60 million or £40 million though – he won’t come cheap.

Arsenal are believed to be proposing a wage of £200,000-a-week in their new deal, but PSG are set to better that. Any potential offer may not compare to that from the Far East, yet the Parisians have a firm footing in European football.

It may prove the boost the Parc des Prince side need, anyway. Manager Unai Emery is feeling the heat as his side find themselves five points adrift of table topping and Mario Balotelli wielding OGC Nice.

Battle of offers

Therefore, if reports are to be believed, Arsenal have an almighty scrap on their hands to keep hold of their prize asset.

The longer the Gunners go without a league title or notable Champions League progression, the more tempted Sanchez may become. Besides, if he doesn’t leave in the summer, they could risk losing him on a free later down the line.

Considering the 28-year-old has already contributed 15 goals and 10 assists this season, Arsenal can’t realistically afford to lose him.

Up against the economic muscle of PSG though, Arsene Wenger may just have to bite the bullet.

Do you think Alexis Sanchez should extend his stay at Arsenal? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms