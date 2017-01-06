Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Sanchez laments a missed opportunity. .

European Giants to launch audacious £60 million raid for Alexis Sanchez

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Will Alexis Sanchez sign a new contract at Arsenal or not? Nobody knows.

It seems to be one of the Premier League’s biggest contemporary soap operas as the powers that be at the Emirates trip over themselves to extend the Chilean’s stay at the club. After all, the forward is simply invaluable.

The race for his signature extends beyond the boundaries of north London however. In fact, it seems the longer it takes for Arsenal to tempt Sanchez, the more appealing foreign bids will appear.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Audacious raid

While the list of clubs linked with Sanchez is almost biblical in length, Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as frontrunners to secure his services.

Chinese clubs may be hurling brief case after brief case of currency at European shores, yet the Ligue 1 champions don’t lack financial brawn themselves. Besides, the past week saw them snatch Julian Draxler for a €36 million fee that isn’t to be sniffed at.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

Furthermore, their previously hearty bids for Edinson Cavani, David Luiz and Angel di Maria suggests the bank is rather healthy in Paris.

Consequently, according to the Mirror, PSG are weighing up a £60 million raid for the seemingly undecided Sanchez.

That being said, with the 28-year-old having just 18 months left on his contract, the French champions could be able to barter for a cut-price. £60 million or £40 million though – he won’t come cheap.

Everton v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal are believed to be proposing a wage of £200,000-a-week in their new deal, but PSG are set to better that. Any potential offer may not compare to that from the Far East, yet the Parisians have a firm footing in European football.

It may prove the boost the Parc des Prince side need, anyway. Manager Unai Emery is feeling the heat as his side find themselves five points adrift of table topping and Mario Balotelli wielding OGC Nice.

Battle of offers

Therefore, if reports are to be believed, Arsenal have an almighty scrap on their hands to keep hold of their prize asset.

The longer the Gunners go without a league title or notable Champions League progression, the more tempted Sanchez may become. Besides, if he doesn’t leave in the summer, they could risk losing him on a free later down the line.

Considering the 28-year-old has already contributed 15 goals and 10 assists this season, Arsenal can’t realistically afford to lose him.

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Up against the economic muscle of PSG though, Arsene Wenger may just have to bite the bullet.

Do you think Alexis Sanchez should extend his stay at Arsenal? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA Champions League
Football
Mesut Özil
Paris Saint-Germain
Premier League
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again