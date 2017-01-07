Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Neymar.

Spanish media explain why Neymar doesn't get decisions from referees

Barcelona fans are probably still trying to work out quite how they weren’t given a penalty against Athletico Bilbao on Thursday night.

In first-half stoppage time, Neymar was clearly brought down in the box by Xabier Etxeita but Fernandez Borbalan waved play on.

In truth, it was a simply ridiculous decision and the Barcelona players were furious with Andres Iniesta, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets all picking up yellow cards for their protests.

Quite why Neymar didn’t get the spot-kick he deserved is unknown. However, Marca feel that they may have the answer.

The Spanish outlet claims that referees are clamping down on Neymar due to his tendency to over-exaggerate his falls. Officials have grown suspicious of the Brazilian with them thinking twice about awarding him any decision.

Officials have also been told to have little or no doubt about any decision concerning Neymar.

Borbalan’s choice to ignore Neymar’s dive was so infuriating for the Barca players because they were 2-0 down at the time in their Copa del Rey clash against Bilbao.

Lionel Messi pulled one back in the second-half but the fact that Luis Enrique’s side lost 2-1 meant that the ref received plenty of criticism after the match.

Pique on the decision

And a lot of that criticism was handed out by Gerard Pique.

"I think it's a clear penalty (on Neymar)," he told Mundo Deportivo after the defeat.

"I think mine with the goalkeeper is another penalty, but we know how this works.

"We want to play football and not roulette."

Athletic Club v Barcelona - Copa del Rey: Round of 16 First Leg

Barcelona will now have to beat Bilbao in the second leg to progress - something that Pique is confident his side can do.

"The result is a result which leaves the tie wide open so let's see," he said.

"I hope it will be a great occasion at Camp Nou."

