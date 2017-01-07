Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Neville endured a torrid spell at Valencia before returning as a pundit.

Ex-Valencia president savages Gary Neville

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It has to be said Gary Neville will be enjoying this season far more than the last.

The former Manchester United right-back is back on Sky Sports as a pundit and as you'd expect, he's thriving in his natural role alongside Jamie Carragher and co.

If he didn't already realise how lucky he is to have a multi-million-pound job commentating on football, he'll be all the more grateful for it after his venture into management.

Article continues below

The 41-year-old was sacked after just four months in charge of Valencia, and apart from a bit of coaching under Roy Hodgson with England, he's retreated back into the TV studio.

While it's always nice to see young managers being given time, Los Che did have their reasons for axing him so quickly. He started his reign with an eight-game winless run, and his most memorable result was a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Barcelona.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

Neville will go down in history as a shining example to all those retired players who prefer to watch the game on TV and talk about it like the rest of us rather than remain involved on the touchline.

And that's unlikely to change if he gets wind of comments made about him by former Valencia president Paco Roig.

Valencia v Rapid Vienna - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: First Leg

Roig was launching an attack on the current hierarchy to La Sexta TV show Jugones, brought to our attention by 101GreatGoals, when he labelled him "the worst coach I have ever seen."

To make matters worse, he didn't even seem to know his name, calling him "the pundit who came, the Englishman" - it's pretty obvious who he's talking about, though. 

Valencia in trouble 

Valencia have endured a tricky few years on and off the pitch - they're currently 17th in La Liga and in the last five years, Neville was just one of the nine managers to have taken the reins. It's clearly not an easy job, so you have to give him his dues for taking it on in the first place.

It's one thing for Carragher to banter with him about his shortcomings in Spain, but you get the feeling this won't go down as well.

Besides, whatever they say about him, it's clear the Neville brothers aren't too fond of Valencia either. Phil Neville, who worked alongside his older brother as a coach, recently tweeted "f*** Valencia" and "wake up Mestalla, this is s***" as they went 3-0 down within 20 minutes in the Copa del Rey (per the Mirror, he's since deleted them - but the sentiment probably hasn't changed).

Should Gary Neville give management another try? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Football
Europa League
Valencia
Football
Premier League
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again