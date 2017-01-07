It has to be said Gary Neville will be enjoying this season far more than the last.

The former Manchester United right-back is back on Sky Sports as a pundit and as you'd expect, he's thriving in his natural role alongside Jamie Carragher and co.

If he didn't already realise how lucky he is to have a multi-million-pound job commentating on football, he'll be all the more grateful for it after his venture into management.

The 41-year-old was sacked after just four months in charge of Valencia, and apart from a bit of coaching under Roy Hodgson with England, he's retreated back into the TV studio.

While it's always nice to see young managers being given time, Los Che did have their reasons for axing him so quickly. He started his reign with an eight-game winless run, and his most memorable result was a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Barcelona.

Neville will go down in history as a shining example to all those retired players who prefer to watch the game on TV and talk about it like the rest of us rather than remain involved on the touchline.

And that's unlikely to change if he gets wind of comments made about him by former Valencia president Paco Roig.

Roig was launching an attack on the current hierarchy to La Sexta TV show Jugones, brought to our attention by 101GreatGoals, when he labelled him "the worst coach I have ever seen."

To make matters worse, he didn't even seem to know his name, calling him "the pundit who came, the Englishman" - it's pretty obvious who he's talking about, though.

Valencia in trouble

Valencia have endured a tricky few years on and off the pitch - they're currently 17th in La Liga and in the last five years, Neville was just one of the nine managers to have taken the reins. It's clearly not an easy job, so you have to give him his dues for taking it on in the first place.

It's one thing for Carragher to banter with him about his shortcomings in Spain, but you get the feeling this won't go down as well.

Besides, whatever they say about him, it's clear the Neville brothers aren't too fond of Valencia either. Phil Neville, who worked alongside his older brother as a coach, recently tweeted "f*** Valencia" and "wake up Mestalla, this is s***" as they went 3-0 down within 20 minutes in the Copa del Rey (per the Mirror, he's since deleted them - but the sentiment probably hasn't changed).

