Premier League fans have been asking for years how Zlatan Ibrahimovic would fare if he ever played in England.

This season, that question's finally been answered, with Manchester United's summer signing bagging 17 goals in all competitions. With 13 of them in the league, he's second only to Diego Costa as top scorer.

There's never been any doubt that the Swedish superstar is one of Europe's most prolific strikers, but at 35, you wouldn't think he'd still be at the top of his game.

Yet, one thing we've learned throughout his career is never to underestimate Zlatan.

United fans were probably looking forward to the continued rise of Marcus Rashford this term, but instead, the 19-year-old has had to take a backseat, as it's Ibrahimovic who's been Jose Mourinho's main man.

Mourinho has promised Rashford that he is still his first choice back-up to the former Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, and Inter Milan maverick, but there's still one big problem - Ibrahimovic doesn't want to rest.

Halfway through the season, most players in their mid-thirties are probably begging for some time off, especially after the gruelling fixtures of the Christmas period. The normal rules don't really apply to Ibra, though, do they?

Ibra the animal

"The boss has made a good programme for me since the start," he explained, via the club's official website.

"He has been adapting my physical point of view and the way I can play every game. He has to get the credit for that.

"The mixture between training, recovery and the game, I do it differently, and he set it up for me. So that is why I can hold out for so long.

"And, when you have a body like me, it is not a normal body. It is like when you see an animal. It goes in and is fresh always so I see myself as an animal."

You can't really argue with that - he's an absolute beast. It remains to be seen whether he'll stay at Old Trafford beyond his current one-year deal, but if he keeps up his current rate, they definitely won't be in a hurry to get rid of him.

