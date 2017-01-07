Official online NBA destination in the UK

Grizzlies down Warriors in OT; Cavaliers ease past Nets; Rockets see off the Magic

Timberwolves (11-25) 105, Wizards (17-18) 112

John Wall (18/2/18) had a huge night sharing the rock as the Wizards downed the young Timberwolves. Minnesota were spurred on by Andrew Wiggins (41/1/2) but couldn't overcome a Washington team with six players in double figures. 

Rockets (29-9) 100, Magic (16-22) 93

Ryan Anderson (19/3/0) dropped 17 points in the third quarter as Houston continued their run of winning the second game in back-to-backs this season. James Harden (14/7/10) added another double-double to his collection. Serge Ibaka (16/12/1) had his own for the Magic. 

Sixers (9-25) 106, Celtics (22-14) 110

Al Horford (19/12/4) had a huge fourth quarter to ensure the Celtics saw off a spirited fight by the 76ers, led by Joel Embiid (23/8/3). Ersan Ilyasova (20/2/3) air-balled a three late on for Philly. Avery Bradley (26/9/2) dropped a game-high.

Cavaliers (27-8) 116, Nets (8-27) 108

Kevin Love (17/13/2) and Kyrie Irving (32/3/4) returned to action as LeBron James (36/9/6) put on a show at the Barclays Center - shooting 70% from the field on his 20 attempts. Bojan Bogdanovic (23/2/4) had a game-high for the Nets. 

Knicks (17-19) 116, Bucks (18-17) 111

Carmelo Anthony (26/6/10) and Kristaps Porzingis (24/6/0) led the Knicks to a big comeback over the Milwaukee Bucks, ending the game on an 8-0 run to take the win. Giannis Antetokounmpo (25/6/2) was forced into a vital turnover that really sealed the game. 

Heat (11-27) 100, Lakers (14-26) 127

Lou Williams (24/1/3), Luol Deng (19/14/2) and D'Angelo Russell (19/6/5) ensured the L.A. Lakers made light work of the Miami Heat on a night when Jordan Clarkson (4/0/0) and Goran Dragic (16/3/3) were both ejected. Willie Reed (22/12/2) led the Heat.

Grizzlies (23-16) 128, Warriors (31-6) 119

Stephen Curry's (40/4/6) game-high wasn't enough for the Warriors as double-doubles from Mike Conley (27/4/12) and Zach Randolph (27/11/6) led the Grizzlies to an overtime win. Kevin Durant (27/13/4) missed a crucial three late in regulation that incurred the wrath of Draymond Green (11/8/4).

Clippers (25-14) 106, Kings (15-21) 98

Chris Paul (14/6/12) made his return for the Clippers and moved into the top 10 all-time for assists as they overcame the Kings. Austin Rivers (24/6/2) scored a team-high for Los Angeles. DeMarcus Cousins (25/11/7) had his usual double-double. 

