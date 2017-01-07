Manchester United welcome Reading to Old Trafford for this afternoon’s FA Cup third round contest.
The two teams haven’t met since 2013, when United emerged 1-0 victors in a closely-fought Premier League contest.
Reading were relegated in that season and haven’t returned to the top flight since. However, currently third in the Championship, there’s a possibility we’ll see the Royals back amongst the big boys next season.
Article continues below
Man United are heavy favourites - and rightly so - but they shouldn’t expect an easy progression to the fourth round. Reading have won eight of their last 10 matches and will relish the opportunity to upset Jose Mourinho’s side.
You only need to look at the nine meetings between the teams in the 21st century to see that Reading always play United tough.
Article continues below
Trending Stories
Man United vs Reading this century
Best to avoid backing the Red Devils to cruise to victory, then.
Where are they now?
Ahead of the game, GiveMeSport has a look at the 22 players that started in United’s 4-3 win over Reading at the Madejski Stadium in 2012.
Incredibly, all seven goals were scored in the first half.
Reading XI
Adam Federici | Bournemouth
Nicky Shorey | Coach at Stevenage
Adrian Mariappa | Watford
Sean Morrison | Cardiff City
Shaun Cummings | Millwall
Mikele Leigertwood | Academy Coach at Reading
Jobi McAnuff | Stevenage
Jay Tabb | Free agent
Adam Le Fondre | Wigan Athletic (on loan from Cardiff City)
Hal Robson-Kanu | West Bromwich Albion
Jason Roberts | BBC Sport pundit
Manchester United XI
Anders Lindegaard | Preston North End
Rafael Da Silva | Lyon
Patrice Evra | Juventus
Rio Ferdinand | BT Sport pundit
Jonny Evans | West Bromwich Albion
Anderson | Internacional
Michael Carrick | Manchester United
Ashley Young | Manchester United
Darren Fletcher | West Bromwich Albion
Wayne Rooney | Manchester United
Robin van Persie | Fenerbahce
What's your prediction for today's game? Let us know in the comments section below!
Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms
Article Comments