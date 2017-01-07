Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Manchester United welcome Reading to Old Trafford for this afternoon’s FA Cup third round contest.

The two teams haven’t met since 2013, when United emerged 1-0 victors in a closely-fought Premier League contest.

Reading were relegated in that season and haven’t returned to the top flight since. However, currently third in the Championship, there’s a possibility we’ll see the Royals back amongst the big boys next season.

Man United are heavy favourites - and rightly so - but they shouldn’t expect an easy progression to the fourth round. Reading have won eight of their last 10 matches and will relish the opportunity to upset Jose Mourinho’s side.

You only need to look at the nine meetings between the teams in the 21st century to see that Reading always play United tough.

Man United vs Reading this century

Best to avoid backing the Red Devils to cruise to victory, then.

Where are they now?

Ahead of the game, GiveMeSport has a look at the 22 players that started in United’s 4-3 win over Reading at the Madejski Stadium in 2012.

Incredibly, all seven goals were scored in the first half.

Reading XI

Adam Federici | Bournemouth

Australia Socceroos Training Session

Nicky Shorey | Coach at Stevenage

Portsmouth v Northampton Town - Sky Bet League Two

Adrian Mariappa | Watford

Costa Rica v Jamaica: Group B - 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Sean Morrison | Cardiff City

Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers - Sky Bet Championship

Shaun Cummings | Millwall

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-READING

Mikele Leigertwood | Academy Coach at Reading

Arsenal v Reading - Premier League

Jobi McAnuff | Stevenage

Leyton Orient v Swindon Town - Sky Bet League One

Jay Tabb | Free agent

Reading v Everton - Premier League

Adam Le Fondre | Wigan Athletic (on loan from Cardiff City)

Reading v Blackpool - Sky Bet Championship

Hal Robson-Kanu | West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion v Hull City - Premier League

Jason Roberts | BBC Sport pundit

Barnsley v Reading - npower Championship

Manchester United XI

Anders Lindegaard | Preston North End

Brentford v Preston North End - Sky Bet Championship

Rafael Da Silva | Lyon

Juventus v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League

Patrice Evra | Juventus

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-JUVENTUS-SAMPDORIA

Rio Ferdinand | BT Sport pundit

Wayne Rooney Testimonial: Manchester United v Everton

Jonny Evans | West Bromwich Albion

Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Anderson | Internacional

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

Michael Carrick | Manchester United

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST BROM-MAN UTD

Ashley Young | Manchester United

Manchester United Pre-game Training & Press Conference

Darren Fletcher | West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion v Burnley - Premier League

Wayne Rooney | Manchester United

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Robin van Persie | Fenerbahce

Manchester United FC v Fenerbahce SK - UEFA Europa League

