Manchester United welcome Reading to Old Trafford for this afternoon’s FA Cup third round contest.

The two teams haven’t met since 2013, when United emerged 1-0 victors in a closely-fought Premier League contest.

Reading were relegated in that season and haven’t returned to the top flight since. However, currently third in the Championship, there’s a possibility we’ll see the Royals back amongst the big boys next season.

Man United are heavy favourites - and rightly so - but they shouldn’t expect an easy progression to the fourth round. Reading have won eight of their last 10 matches and will relish the opportunity to upset Jose Mourinho’s side.

You only need to look at the nine meetings between the teams in the 21st century to see that Reading always play United tough.

Man United vs Reading this century

Best to avoid backing the Red Devils to cruise to victory, then.

Where are they now?

Ahead of the game, GiveMeSport has a look at the 22 players that started in United’s 4-3 win over Reading at the Madejski Stadium in 2012.

Incredibly, all seven goals were scored in the first half.

Reading XI

Adam Federici | Bournemouth

Nicky Shorey | Coach at Stevenage

Adrian Mariappa | Watford

Sean Morrison | Cardiff City

Shaun Cummings | Millwall

Mikele Leigertwood | Academy Coach at Reading

Jobi McAnuff | Stevenage

Jay Tabb | Free agent

Adam Le Fondre | Wigan Athletic (on loan from Cardiff City)

Hal Robson-Kanu | West Bromwich Albion

Jason Roberts | BBC Sport pundit

Manchester United XI

Anders Lindegaard | Preston North End

Rafael Da Silva | Lyon

Patrice Evra | Juventus

Rio Ferdinand | BT Sport pundit

Jonny Evans | West Bromwich Albion

Anderson | Internacional

Michael Carrick | Manchester United

Ashley Young | Manchester United

Darren Fletcher | West Bromwich Albion

Wayne Rooney | Manchester United

Robin van Persie | Fenerbahce

