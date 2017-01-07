Manchester City ruin Sergio Aguero achievement with awful tweet

Manchester City put in a faultless performance as they mauled West Ham 5-0 in their own back yard.

It might not have been the most competitive game to get the weekend of FA Cup action underway, but Pep Guardiola will have been delighted with the manner in which his side eased through to the 4th round.

There weren't many fans left in the home end of the London Stadium to witness John Stones putting the icing on the cake, most of the Hammers' support having left after watching strikes from Yaya Toure, David Silva, Sergio Aguero, and a Havard Nordtveit own goal.

In fact, by the end, all you could hear was the rampant away end. They've had their ups and downs this season, but this was a great night to be a City fan.

It was also a big night for Aguero, whose goal saw him achieve yet another milestone in his impressive career at the Etihad. The Argentine is now City's third-highest goalscorer of all time, overtaking the legendary Colin Bell with his 154th strike in Sky Blue colours.

That's undoubtedly something to be celebrated. However, it's fair to say whoever was running the club's official Twitter account was a little overwhelmed by the result, and got their tribute to Kun horribly wrong. What a way to ruin everything.

Here's the nomination for most cringe-worthy tweet of the season:

Almost enough to dampen the fans' spirits. They were not amused.

Hopefully, this sounds the death knell of that particular meme, which should probably have joined the list of things needing to be left in 2016.

After all, you just can't beat the classics.

Jokes aside, the 28-year-old should be on course to become City's highest ever goalscorer, but he's got to beat Eric Brook (178) and Tommy Johnson (166) first - no, we're none the wiser, either, but they haven't always had so much money.

Even this season, Aguero's stats are looking pretty healthy despite having incurred two suspensions. With 11 goals, he's behind only Diego Costa, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Alexis Sanchez in the Premier League charts - so if he can refrain from getting sent off anymore, he could be in for a record-breaking campaign.

Where does Aguero rank among the Premier League's best strikers? Have your say in the comments.

