Football

Lewandowski's agent has revealed his client turned down the offer.

Robert Lewandowski turns down incredible offer from China

The Chinese Super League has certainly livened up the transfer window.

Carlos Tevez and Oscar have been the most high-profile players to move to the Far East in the January market, but no-one would bet on them being the last.

Tevez's transfer to Shanghai Shenhua attracted significant attention as it made him the world's best-paid footballer, the Argentine picking up a cool £615,000 a week after joining from Boca Juniors.

The former Manchester United and City forward is a big coup for the league, but they are still keen to bring in a more current name - hence a reported bid of £257million for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Yet, most players in their prime would be mad to sacrifice the glory of winning top European trophies just to pick up big bucks in China.

That's clearly the opinion of Robert Lewandowski, who only signed a new deal with Bayern Munich in December.

According to his agent, Cezary Kucharski, the Poland international has snubbed an offer from an unnamed club in China that would have eclipsed Tevez's wages.

Incredible offer 

As reported in the Daily Mail, Kucharski told SportoweFakty:

"I was contacted by an agent who brings stars to China. The club name wasn't mentioned.

"If Lewy had decided to move to China, his salary would have been significantly higher than €40m, which means more than Carlos Tevez earns."

The club in question would have had to fork out €200m (£172m) to tempt the Bavarians into selling their star man.

Lewy motivated 

Asked why Lewandowski wasn't interested, his agent added:

"It's obvious: Lewy is not only younger but also a better player than Tevez."

It's nice to know not everyone in the game has gone mad. Lewandowski might have scored 12 goals in 16 league games this season, which would put him in high demand were he up for sale, but he's also developed a taste for winning trophies.

Since arriving in the Bundesliga in 2010, the 28-year-old has won it four times, twice with Borussia Dortmund and twice with Munich.

This is a problem managers in China are going to encounter time and time again until their league achieves a little more prestige - but there are always the Axel Witsels of the world to keep them going until then.

Where should Lewandowski go when he eventually leaves Bayern? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

