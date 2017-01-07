There is a growing hope among Manchester United supporters that Antoine Griezmann will join the club in the summer.

According to The Sun, United chiefs discussed personal terms with Griezmann’s representatives this week and are prepared to offer him £220,000-per-week.

But Griezmann has expressed his desire to stay at Atletico Madrid.

Yet if Griezmann is to leave the La Liga outfit, Old Trafford would certainly be a potential destination for the Frenchman.

It would, of course, mean a reunion with international teammate Paul Pogba. Griezmann admitted last year that the pair became close because they were so often criticised by the French media.

It’s developed into a full on bromance. As a result, many believe Pogba could end up convincing Griezmann to join him in Manchester.

Griezmann's terrific 2016

The Atleti star had a brilliant 2016, winning the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016 and also appearing in the Champions League final.

As a result of his success, he was nominated for FIFA’s The Best Men’s Player award, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Griezmann scored 32 goals for Atletico in all competitions in 2015-16, surpassing his number the previous season by seven goals.

Griezmann was "frustrated" in 2014-15

Although the 25-year-old found the net plenty of times in his debut season at the Vicente Calderon, Pogba has revealed that he wasn’t entirely happy at being forced to take a regular spot on the bench.

Celebrating his teammate’s latest achievement, Pogba told FIFA.com: “I’m very proud of him. I know what he’s been through.

“When he arrived at Atletico Madrid the first year, he wasn’t playing all the time, he was on the bench. He talked to me, saying he was frustrated, that it was hard as he wasn’t playing.

Video: Griezmann's highlights

“After that he kept working hard, and now he’s one of the three nominees for The Best award.

“I’m very happy for him, especially to see a French player doing so well. You can see the French players are going back to the basics, like our predecessors.”

Pogba: Griezmann's finishing is his best quality

Griezmann was included in UEFA’s Team of the Year, beating Luis Suarez to a place in the XI alongside Ronaldo and Messi.

When asked to list the forward’s main qualities, Pogba replied: “I think it’s his finishing. He wasn’t a striker before but now he scores so many goals. He’s very clever and he plays with his body.

“He’s not that big, he’s small, he’s fast and agile and he scores goals. That makes him Griezmann, the very good player that he is.”

