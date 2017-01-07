Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Kroos vs Brazil.

Neymar responds to Toni Kroos' controversial New Year message

Toni Kroos probably didn’t think that his New Year’s message would still be talked about a week after he posted it.

However, when the Real Madrid midfielder welcomed in the New Year with an Instagram message replacing the 1 in 2017 with a Brazil flag and the 7 with a German flag to represent the 7-1 scoreline in the 2014 World Cup, it didn’t exactly go down well.

There has been plenty of reaction to Kroos’ joke and, to be honest, it’s been taken way out of proportion.

The best reply was probably from Brazilian legend Ronaldo.

The former striker replaced the 2 and the 0 in 2017 with the Brazil and Germany flag respectively alluding to the 2-0 victory for Brazil in the 2002 World Cup in which he scored twice.

Neymar's response

And now, Barcelona star Neymar has responded.

The Brazilian has left a comment on Kroos’ Instagram with the simple emoji of a hand showing five fingers. While Spanish outlet Sport are suggesting that Neymar means ‘stop', we reckon it could highlight the five World Cups that Brazil have won compared to the four of Germany.

p1b5sb0dl1p5r75sfgl1f1k1kujf.jpg

Of course, Neymar wasn’t actually involved on that fateful day in Belo Horizonte. That’s because his World Cup was ended when he fractured his vertebrae in the quarter-finals against Colombia after a robust challenge from Juan Zuniga.

Despite not being involved in the match, Neymar is clearly still hurting from the match that left the host nation humiliated.

Following his post, Kroos - who scored twice in the match in question - attempted to apologise for his action by tweeting: “A lot of attention for a little joke. Wish you all a safe and happy new year.”

But it’s not just Barcelona players that have taken offence to Kroos’ post. His teammate Marcelo called for 'respect to others always' after the controversial upload.

It certainly would have been a little bit interesting when the pair met up for the first time following the winter break. We’re sure they would have just laughed it off, though.

In truth, we’ve probably all heard a bit too much about what was supposed to be a joke.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

