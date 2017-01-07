New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

Most of the players weren’t there, but the New York Giants have a bit of a history with Lambeau Field.

It was nine years ago that their team made the trek to Green Bay to take on the Packers for the NFC title in the freezing cold.

That was the game that sent the Giants to the Super Bowl, where they would eventually send the New England Patriots’ perfect season crashing down.

Tom Coughlin’s face turned a violent shade of red during that game because of the hostile conditions and many within the team were worried about the coach’s health.

Joe Buck of Fox Sports reported that the temperature that day was one degree below zero and had a wind chill factor of minus-23.

A number like that would make anyone cold just standing in it, much less being stuck out there for more than two hours.

As the Giants head into the frozen stadium again, head coach Ben McAdoo doesn’t want to talk about the weather as forecasts say that the high could be a mere 10 degrees and the low would be minus-1.

He said that the weather must be treated like the movie ‘Fight Club’ in that his team cannot focus on that factor lest it get the better of them on the field.

As a bit of an underdog against a surging Packers squad, his team will be fighting for the right to play another day.

Hopefully, his players are familiar with the film and ready to mix it up in the cold.

