In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Ben McAdoo.

Ben McAdoo is treating the weather during the New York Giants game like 'Fight Club'

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Most of the players weren’t there, but the New York Giants have a bit of a history with Lambeau Field.

It was nine years ago that their team made the trek to Green Bay to take on the Packers for the NFC title in the freezing cold.

That was the game that sent the Giants to the Super Bowl, where they would eventually send the New England Patriots’ perfect season crashing down.

Tom Coughlin’s face turned a violent shade of red during that game because of the hostile conditions and many within the team were worried about the coach’s health.

Joe Buck of Fox Sports reported that the temperature that day was one degree below zero and had a wind chill factor of minus-23.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

A number like that would make anyone cold just standing in it, much less being stuck out there for more than two hours.

As the Giants head into the frozen stadium again, head coach Ben McAdoo doesn’t want to talk about the weather as forecasts say that the high could be a mere 10 degrees and the low would be minus-1.

He said that the weather must be treated like the movie ‘Fight Club’ in that his team cannot focus on that factor lest it get the better of them on the field.

As a bit of an underdog against a surging Packers squad, his team will be fighting for the right to play another day.

Hopefully, his players are familiar with the film and ready to mix it up in the cold.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eli Manning
New York Giants
NFC
NFC East
AFC
NFL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again