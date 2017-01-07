Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Evra is reportedly keen to return to Old Trafford .

Manchester United will only offer Patrice Evra a return in one role

Rio Ferdinand was just one of the many Manchester United fans getting excited by the prospect of Patrice Evra's return.

The former centre-back posted a message on Instagram asking the Juventus left-back if the rumours were true, to which Evra replied with a characteristically bizarre response - a picture of a monkey, and the caption: "only my monkey knows what will happening next (sic)".

The Frenchman is still hugely popular at Old Trafford. The United faithful gave him their backing during his difficult altercations with Luis Suarez, and it seems he hasn't forgotten.

Just a couple of days ago, the Times reported that Evra was keen to make a comeback with the Red Devils, as things aren't exactly going to plan with Juventus.

Despite signing a one-year extension to stay in Turin, the 35-year-old has struggled for minutes this season as he has been forced to compete with Brazil international Alex Sandro on the left.

Yet, it quickly emerged that Jose Mourinho did not see the old United hero as the answer to his problems at left-back, and is happy to give Luke Shaw more time to prove himself.

If there's any doubt as to whether a 35-year-old can still cut it in the Premier League, just ask Zlatan Ibrahimovic - but the striker's probably a special case.

All the same, La Gazzetta dello Sport insist the Evra-to-United speculation need not end just yet.

One condition 

The Italian publication have suggested that while Mourinho won't be signing the defender up to play for him, he could still offer him a role as a coach.

The same newspaper credit the Old Lady with never forcing players to stay against their will, so Juve presumably wouldn't stand in his way if he did want to accept - and especially not if there was a possibility of Matteo Darmian going the other way.

Wigan Athletic v Manchester United - Premier League

So yes, it could still be happening.

Evra seems to spend most of his time posting strange but hilarious videos on Instagram now, but it'd be great to see him in the dugout alongside Mourinho.

And he'd certainly be an inspiration to the current crop of players, having won the Premier League five times throughout his illustrious career in the north-west.

Should United bring in Evra as a coach? Have your say in the comments. 

