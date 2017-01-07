Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell are a trio that gets plenty of limelight in the NFL media.

Each player has an argument for being the best man at their position in all of football.

Big Ben has multiple Super Bowl rings, Brown just capped another season with a gaudy receiving yard total and Bell might just be the best overall player in the league.

Jay Ajayi, who will be lining up across from them during the wild card playoff game this weekend, is tired of hearing about them already.

Miami comes in as an underdog, not just in terms of having lost starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill to injury, but more so in media perception.

Ajayi told the Miami Herald: “We have guys that are playing at a high level and are showcasing their abilities. And I think it’s time people need to respect that we have players on our offense, too, and we can get some stuff done when we’re on our game.”

All the young running back wants is a little respect and he has earned it by rushing for 1,272 yards this season despite only starting 12 times.

The Dolphins also boast Jarvis Landry who is arguably one of the top five receivers in the NFL as he drew in a 1,000 yard season himself.

So, give the South Beach club its due. They might be worth taking seriously, but even with all this talent, taking down the Steelers will be difficult.

