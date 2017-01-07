Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba's ex-youth coach reveals how he reacted to losing as a youngster

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When you consider what Paul Pogba has achieved in professional football, it's hard to believe he's still just 23-years-old.

Now at Manchester United following his record £89 million move from Juventus, the Frenchman won four Serie A titles during his time in Turin and was named in the 2015 UEFA Team of the Year.

The world is Pogba's oyster and there's simply no telling how successful he can become.

Article continues below

But as football fans will know, it hasn't always been so plain sailing for the France superstar, who joined Juventus on a free in 2012 after failing to make the grade at United.

His winning mentality - and talent, of course - has since helped him become one of the world's best midfielders, though, and that very attitude played a huge role in his development as a youngster.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

Pogba's career began at local club US Roissy-en-Brie at the age of six where, in the offices of the club's stadium, a framed Juventus shirt can be found with "for my first dream club... Roissy-En-Brie" written on it.

The Frenchman, having spent seven years at the Stade Paul Bessuard, holds his boyhood club close to his heart and still owes a lot to Sambou Tati, his former youth coach.

In an interview with M.E.N Sport, per the Mirror, Tati recalled what Pogba was like as a budding youngster and how he reacted to losing.

Manchester United v Middlesbrough - Premier League

"He was very strong for his age because he was strong in the head," he said. "He's a big winner.

"When you are a winner, you don't want to lose and from the moment you lose, you're angry and you're mad.

"And Paul, when he was young and lost, he was very angry. I remember he used to cry."

Manchester United v Southampton - Premier League

That desire to win saw Pogba join US Torcy in 2006 at the age of 13, before signing for professional club Le Havre a year later.

And in 2009, as a talented 16-year-old playing for France under-16s, Pogba joined United's youth academy and spent three years at the club.

You know the rest.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again