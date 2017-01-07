Paul Pogba's ex-youth coach reveals how he reacted to losing as a youngster

When you consider what Paul Pogba has achieved in professional football, it's hard to believe he's still just 23-years-old.

Now at Manchester United following his record £89 million move from Juventus, the Frenchman won four Serie A titles during his time in Turin and was named in the 2015 UEFA Team of the Year.

The world is Pogba's oyster and there's simply no telling how successful he can become.

But as football fans will know, it hasn't always been so plain sailing for the France superstar, who joined Juventus on a free in 2012 after failing to make the grade at United.

His winning mentality - and talent, of course - has since helped him become one of the world's best midfielders, though, and that very attitude played a huge role in his development as a youngster.

Pogba's career began at local club US Roissy-en-Brie at the age of six where, in the offices of the club's stadium, a framed Juventus shirt can be found with "for my first dream club... Roissy-En-Brie" written on it.

The Frenchman, having spent seven years at the Stade Paul Bessuard, holds his boyhood club close to his heart and still owes a lot to Sambou Tati, his former youth coach.

In an interview with M.E.N Sport, per the Mirror, Tati recalled what Pogba was like as a budding youngster and how he reacted to losing.

"He was very strong for his age because he was strong in the head," he said. "He's a big winner.

"When you are a winner, you don't want to lose and from the moment you lose, you're angry and you're mad.

"And Paul, when he was young and lost, he was very angry. I remember he used to cry."

That desire to win saw Pogba join US Torcy in 2006 at the age of 13, before signing for professional club Le Havre a year later.

And in 2009, as a talented 16-year-old playing for France under-16s, Pogba joined United's youth academy and spent three years at the club.

You know the rest.

